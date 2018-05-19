Ghost Cram Rock + Metal Icons Into ‘Dance Macabre’ Video

Ghost's fourth album is nearly upon us and Sweden's mysterious clergy has enlisted a wealth of rock and metal stars to react to their new song, "Dance Macabre."

The clip begins with Sister Imperator in a spellbound dance, swaying to the arena beat of this new Prequelle track as it blares through her headphones. Next up is Metallica guitarist and horror enthusiast Kirk Hammett, who taps his fingers in stride.

Other stars in the video include Chris Jericho, Charlie Benante, Mike Mckenna, Aleister Black, Jessica Pimentel, Chino Moreno, Josh Barnett, Bethany Cosentino, Philip Anselmo, Young Sister Imperator, and M. Shadows. As the song moves on and reveals its infectious hooks, gleaming melodies and anthemic splashes, the participants begin to digest "Dance Macabre," getting into it more, even singing along by the end.

"Huge song, huge song," affirms Anselmo as the video comes to a close.

The song is the second Prequelle track to be released, following the lead single "Rats." Speaking about "Rats," the man behind the mask, Tobias Forge, told us, "When we made 'Square Hammer,' we needed a big opening track. It was inspired by various explosive opening tracks and records. Specifically, when I was a kid, there was a concert called the Moscow Peace Festival. It was broadcast on TV. It's one of those moments that I remember so clearly, I was eight years old. Ozzy Osbourne opened with 'I Don't Know,' and it's such a fucking great opening track. This was in front of like 80,000 people, who went nuts. I wanted to have that feel with 'Rats.' It's supposed to feel like that sort of opening track. A song that could get 80,000 people to jump. If you ever want to play bigger places, you need to have records that sound like you're playing in big places."

Prequelle comes out on June 1 and Ghost are already on the road promoting the album. Check out the upcoming dates to see if they're stopping at a city near you.

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