One of Ghost’s Nameless Ghouls Falls Down Onstage, Jokes They ‘Meant to Do That’
Last week, one of Ghost's current Nameless Ghouls took a fall onstage during the theatrical heavy rock band's "IMPERATOUR" stop in Huntsville, Alabama. The musician, who fell from atop a platform on the stage, subsequently joked about the spill.
The costumed rocker in question is Ghost's Justin "Jutty" Taylor, according to Metal Hammer on Tuesday (Sept. 6). The Ghost live member, one of three guitarists now performing in concert with the prominent Swedish group, goes by the nickname "Swiss" in his Nameless Ghoul guise.
See fan-captured footage near the bottom of this post.
"I meant to do that," Taylor quipped on Twitter following the Ghost show at Hunstville's Von Braun Center. Hopefully the good-humored response means any injuries Taylor may have sustained were minor.
In March, the Tobias Forge-led Ghost released their fifth studio album, IMPERA. It features Ghost singles such as "Twenties," "Call Me Little Sunshine" and "Hunter's Moon." Apart from Forge, the musical players in Ghost are comprised of a rotating "Group of Nameless Ghouls" whose real identities are minimized in context of the band.
Watch at 4:20 in the video below. See Ghost dates underneath and get tickets here.
Ghost, "Year Zero" (Live - Sept. 2, 2022)
Ghost, Mastodon + Spiritbox September 2022 North American Tour Dates
Sept. 6 – Tampa, Fla. @ Yuengling Arena
Sept. 9 – Trenton, N.J. @ CURE Insurance Arena
Sept. 10 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena
Sept. 12 – Providence, R.I. @ Dunkin Donuts Ctr
Sept. 13 – Bangor, Maine @ Cross Insurance Ctr
Sept. 15 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Ctr
Sept. 16 – Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell
Sept. 17 – Toronto, Ontario @ Coca Cola Col.
Sept. 19 – Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Ctr
Sept. 20 – Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Ctr
Sept. 21 – Peoria, Ill. @ Civic Center Arena
Sept. 23 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Ctr