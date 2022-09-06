Last week, one of Ghost's current Nameless Ghouls took a fall onstage during the theatrical heavy rock band's "IMPERATOUR" stop in Huntsville, Alabama. The musician, who fell from atop a platform on the stage, subsequently joked about the spill.

The costumed rocker in question is Ghost's Justin "Jutty" Taylor, according to Metal Hammer on Tuesday (Sept. 6). The Ghost live member, one of three guitarists now performing in concert with the prominent Swedish group, goes by the nickname "Swiss" in his Nameless Ghoul guise.

See fan-captured footage near the bottom of this post.

"I meant to do that," Taylor quipped on Twitter following the Ghost show at Hunstville's Von Braun Center. Hopefully the good-humored response means any injuries Taylor may have sustained were minor.

In March, the Tobias Forge-led Ghost released their fifth studio album, IMPERA. It features Ghost singles such as "Twenties," "Call Me Little Sunshine" and "Hunter's Moon." Apart from Forge, the musical players in Ghost are comprised of a rotating "Group of Nameless Ghouls" whose real identities are minimized in context of the band.

Watch at 4:20 in the video below. See Ghost dates underneath and get tickets here.

Ghost, "Year Zero" (Live - Sept. 2, 2022)

Ghost, Mastodon + Spiritbox September 2022 North American Tour Dates

Sept. 6 – Tampa, Fla. @ Yuengling Arena

Sept. 9 – Trenton, N.J. @ CURE Insurance Arena

Sept. 10 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Sept. 12 – Providence, R.I. @ Dunkin Donuts Ctr

Sept. 13 – Bangor, Maine @ Cross Insurance Ctr

Sept. 15 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Ctr

Sept. 16 – Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell

Sept. 17 – Toronto, Ontario @ Coca Cola Col.

Sept. 19 – Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Ctr

Sept. 20 – Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Ctr

Sept. 21 – Peoria, Ill. @ Civic Center Arena

Sept. 23 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Ctr