Sully Erna isn't just planning to have a new Godsmack album ready to go by the end of the year; he's also looking to complete another solo album — the follow-up to his 2016 outing Hometown Life — at the same time.

Outlining his dual "missions to accomplish in 2020 while the world is rehabbing," Erna shared his intentions with Gary Spivak of Danny Wimmer Presents in a recent episode of the Offstage With DWP series.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

This year, Godsmack were due to play Danny Wimmer festivals such as Epicenter and Louder Than Life before the coronavirus pandemic prevented them from happening. But it looks like those unfortunate cancellations aren't slowing down the Godsmack singer's productivity otherwise.

"There's a lot going on, but what is going to be permitted is yet to be told," Erna responded when asked what's next for him. "My main priority is to spend the rest of this year with my band, writing, rehearsing, recording, mixing, mastering, getting new Godsmack ready to go for the top of '21."

He continues, "And I'm really hoping to be able to get even a solo record done this year. So I'm going to try to get very aggressive with my creativity and get two records done before the holidays."

Think that will keep the Godsmack frontman busy for the rest of 2020? Yet that's not all. The musician is also hoping to release a documentary film about his life that he's been working on for quite some time.

Erna adds, "The other thing that we are getting very close on is I have a feature documentary that's been shot for many years now about my life story — from zero until I got a record deal — which is based on a book that I put out, The Paths We Choose. … We're really hoping that's going to be wrapped by the end of July and try to find a home for it, whether it's Netflix or somewhere."

All in all, Godsmack fans certainly have much to look forward to for 2021. However, for now, listeners can keep up with Erna in his ongoing video series, Hometown Sessions, over on YouTube.

Godsmack's Sully Erna on Offstage With DWP - July 7, 2020