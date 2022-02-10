UPDATE: Green Day bandleader Billie Joe Armstrong's stolen classic 1962 Chevy II was recovered by police on Tuesday (Feb. 8) after the musician had put out a public plea for the help in finding it. Police from Modesto, Calif., found the car abandoned in El Modena, an incorporated area of Southern California near Orange.

Costa Mesa Police said on Twitter, "Last night, Feb. 8, Detective Lopez, acting on tips from the public, asked the @OCSheriff to look for the stolen vehicle in the unincorporated area of El Modena in the City of Orange, where the vehicle was found abandoned." No arrests have been made. Read the original story below.

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong has put out a plea after one of his classic cars was recently stolen.

Armstrong posted on social media that his 1962 Chevy II was recently taken from a location in Costa Mesa, Calif. As the singer writes, "This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the GD family for over 30 years."

The singer offered the incident report number as well as a contact number for any tips (as seen in post below), along with several photos of the vintage pearl-colored 1962 Chevy II. As of press time, the message had been shared over 1,500 times on Twitter. While the comments are disabled, Armstrong is asking anyone with information to contact the Costa Mesa Police Department.

Having spent a good portion of 2021 touring as part of the delayed "Hella Mega" tour, Green Day appear to be ramping up to a new album. The band has been posting teasers via social media of late, all tied to "1972." That's the year that all three members of the band were born, with each of them turning 50 this year. From one of the teasers, it looks as though the group had set up shop at RAK Studio in London to work on new music.

Over the course of 2021, Green Day kept active with new music, issuing "Here Comes the Shock," "Pollyanna" and "Holy Toledo." The band will be back onstage this coming weekend, playing the Super Bowl Music Fest concert with Miley Cyrus in Los Angeles on Feb. 12. They also have a handful of spring festivals, before joining Weezer and Fall Out Boy this summer for the European leg of the "Hella Mega" tour. See all their dates here.