Greta Van Fleet's trip down under started on a rocky note. The band were set to play in Australia, but singer Josh Kiszka has been shut down after dealing with a bout of laryngitis.

The group managed to play a show in Sydney on Saturday (Feb. 2), but then called off Sunday's show in Brisbane and then eventually decided to reschedule the remaining dates.

Kiszka addressed the tour news in a posting issued on social media by Live Nation. It reads as follows:

Dearest Melbourne fans,

I have some heartbreaking news. Unfortunately, somewhere between travel from the US to Japan and Australia, I developed an upper respiratory infection that has gradually evolved into laryngitis. I’ve been trying to recover, but cannot seem to get rid of it. Doctors have informed me that performing in this condition could cause damage to my vocal chords, which is something that I cannot risk, and therefore we must reschedule our shows tonight and tomorrow. It means the world to me to be able to perform for you, and it breaks my heart to have to do this, but I must take my health very seriously, so as to not run the risk of causing more serious harm. I am terribly sorry to make this announcement, we are already working on a momentous return to make this up to you and will be announcing that very soon. I hope you can understand, this has been a difficult situation and disappointing for us all.

With sincere love,

Josh (Greta Van Fleet)

➡️ Tickets purchased online, over the phone or at a Ticketmaster outlet with a credit card, will be refunded automatically. Please allow up to 7 days to process your refund.

➡️ Tickets purchased using cash or EFTPOS will need to return to the point of purchase.

➡️ For further help, please call Ticketmaster on 136 100 between 9am - 8pm AEST Monday to Saturday, or 9am - 5pm AEST Sunday.

As stated by Kiszka, they do intend to make up the shows, but those seeking refunds now have the info to do so should they choose. The band has been speaking of late about their desire to turn around a new album quickly. Despite Anthem of the Peaceful Army arriving late last year, there's been talk that the group wants to release its follow-up this year.

The band has a healthy tour schedule, but multiple members have discussed their desire to work on their next release. Bassist Sam Kiszka stated just last month, "We were talking and I think we all decided earlier this month that we need to do a record as soon as possible. So the one thing I can say right now is that you can definitely expect album 2 in 2019...We're gonna make the music that we want to hear, and we're going to grow musically."