New music from Greta Van Fleet is officially en route as the band have shared teasers for a new song called "Starcatcher" on their social media channels.

Last week, they posted an Instagram reel featuring clips of the members of the band performing with an acoustic song playing in the background. A few days later, they posted another reel with footage of the band in the desert and the caption, "Been waiting for so long," with the same audio.

Yesterday (April 3), the band posted a separate teaser on Twitter, which plays the same audio clip as the Instagram reels, but has a visual of black sand instead of video footage. The tweet contains a link to the band's website, which allows visitors to pre-save or pre-order the song.

See both teasers below.

Greta's second full-length album The Battle at Garden's Gate came out just about two years ago, and they haven't shared a lot of detail about its follow-up since then, other than a bit about its sound.

"We're pretty far into it, and I can't say a lot about it, but it's like the whole concept of kind of going back to almost the roots of what we did," bassist Sam Kiszka said in an interview back in September. "Kind of bring our heads back to that garage time, and not spending all this time making it perfect, but just capturing what's going on and embellishing it and making it exciting and raw."

Then, at Metallica's Helping Hands concert in December, the rockers confirmed that they were wrapping up with the recording process [via Consequence], so hopefully we'll have know more about a release timeline soon.