GWAR Unveil Origin Story of Blothar in Fierce New Song ‘Berserker Mode’
"Berserker Mode" is the second new song to be released off GWAR's upcoming album The New Dark Ages and, lyrically, it unveils the origin story of front-thing The Berserker Blothar.
The single follows "Mother Fucking Liar" and underscores GWAR's knack for melding fun with ferocity, propelled by melodic thrash riffs and some surprisingly soaring lines from Blothar, whose voice ranges from monstrous to saccharine cleans.
As for the music video, which can be seen below, it features cartoon animation that closely mirrors the style of a comic book, which is perfectly suited for GWAR as the new album's companion graphic novel, GWAR in the Duoverse of Absurdity is set to arrive on June 3, the very same day of the album's release.
Speaking about "Berserker Mode," Blothar exclaimed, “This is my origin story, about transforming into a drug-jacked unpredictable liability on the battlefield. But like me, it has a softer side, a tale of the struggle of becoming my authentic self…a sexy, multi-donged, vajazzzled, Viking cow beast known as…The Berserker Blóthar!!”
Pre-order The New Dark Ages and/or the graphic novel here and check further down the page for GWAR's U.S. tour dates spanning May 19 through June 18.
GWAR, "Berserker Mode" Lyrics
Born of the all-father
God of death and war
Shape-shifting, shadow-walker
An ox, a pig, a whore
I'm the Berserker
Rage burning out of control
I'm the Berserker
Poet with a warrior's soul
I'm the Berserker
Anger flips a switch and I go
Into Berserk Mode
Berserker Mode
Assembled from the darkness
Mist becomes my form
Hermaphroditic bison
Lead singer of GWAR
I'm the Berserker
Rage burning out of control
I'm thе Berserker
Hookеr with a heart of gold
I'm the Berserker
God of Cock and Roll
Pole for every hole
Plus one!
I feel it coming
Berserker Mode
I'm tripping balls and
I'm dropping loads
No blade can harm me
The fates forebode
Oderus usurper
On his commode
Into the battle's heat
Howling like a beast
I'll slay a thousand foes before I rest
I swallow burning coals
My mouth begins to foam
I'm biting on my shield now I'm depressed
Let's all do some Shrooms of Doom!
Now I'm a rockstar
All jacked up on speed
The horde screams out in rapture
I've got the love you need
I'm the Berserker
Rage burning out of control
I'm the Berserker
Poet with a warrior's soul
I'm the Berserker
Anger flips a switch and I go
Into Berserk Mode
Berserker Mode!
GWAR, "Berserker Mode" Music Video
GWAR, The New Dark Ages Full Panel Album Cover + Track Listing
1. "New Dark Age"
2. "Blood Libel"
3. "Berserker Mode"
4. "Mother Fucking Liar"
5. "Unto the Breach"
6. "Completely Fucked"
7. "The Cutter"
8. "Rise Again"
9. "The Beast Will Eat Itself"
10. "The Venom of the Platypus"
11. "Ratcatcher"
12. "Bored to Death"
13. "Death Whistle Suite:"
-"Temple Ascent"
-"Starving Gods"
-"Deus Ex Monstrum"
GWAR, Goatwhore, Nekrogoblikon + The Native Howl Spring 2022 U.S. Tour Dates
May 19 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's *
May 20 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant *
May 21 – Wichita, Kan. @ TempleLive *
May 23 – Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Black Sheep
May 24 – Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater
May 26 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
May 27 – Chico, Calif. @ Senator Theatre
May 28 – San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues
May 29 – Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee
May 31 – San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Ctr
June 2 – Destin, Fla. @ Club LA
June 3 – Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal
June 4 – Charleston, S.C. @ Music Farm
June 5 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground
June 7 – Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
June 8 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Event Ctr
June 10 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
June 11 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland
June 12 – Albany, N.Y. @ Empire
June 14 – Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wally's
June 15 – Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground
June 16 – Providence, R.I. @ The Strand
June 17 – Reading, Pa. @ Reverb
June 18 – Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva
* No Goatwhore