GWAR Unveil Origin Story of Blothar in Fierce New Song ‘Berserker Mode’

"Berserker Mode" is the second new song to be released off GWAR's upcoming album The New Dark Ages and, lyrically, it unveils the origin story of front-thing The Berserker Blothar.

The single follows "Mother Fucking Liar" and underscores GWAR's knack for melding fun with ferocity, propelled by melodic thrash riffs and some surprisingly soaring lines from Blothar, whose voice ranges from monstrous to saccharine cleans.

As for the music video, which can be seen below, it features cartoon animation that closely mirrors the style of a comic book, which is perfectly suited for GWAR as the new album's companion graphic novel, GWAR in the Duoverse of Absurdity is set to arrive on June 3, the very same day of the album's release.

Speaking about "Berserker Mode," Blothar exclaimed, “This is my origin story, about transforming into a drug-jacked unpredictable liability on the battlefield. But like me, it has a softer side, a tale of the struggle of becoming my authentic self…a sexy, multi-donged, vajazzzled, Viking cow beast known as…The Berserker Blóthar!!”

Pre-order The New Dark Ages and/or the graphic novel here and check further down the page for GWAR's U.S. tour dates spanning May 19 through June 18.

GWAR, "Berserker Mode" Lyrics

Born of the all-father

God of death and war

Shape-shifting, shadow-walker

An ox, a pig, a whore I'm the Berserker

Rage burning out of control

I'm the Berserker

Poet with a warrior's soul

I'm the Berserker

Anger flips a switch and I go

Into Berserk Mode

Berserker Mode Assembled from the darkness

Mist becomes my form

Hermaphroditic bison

Lead singer of GWAR I'm the Berserker

Rage burning out of control

I'm thе Berserker

Hookеr with a heart of gold

I'm the Berserker

God of Cock and Roll

Pole for every hole

Plus one! I feel it coming

Berserker Mode

I'm tripping balls and

I'm dropping loads

No blade can harm me

The fates forebode

Oderus usurper

On his commode

Into the battle's heat

Howling like a beast

I'll slay a thousand foes before I rest

I swallow burning coals

My mouth begins to foam

I'm biting on my shield now I'm depressed

Let's all do some Shrooms of Doom! Now I'm a rockstar

All jacked up on speed

The horde screams out in rapture

I've got the love you need I'm the Berserker

Rage burning out of control

I'm the Berserker

Poet with a warrior's soul

I'm the Berserker

Anger flips a switch and I go

Into Berserk Mode

Berserker Mode!

GWAR, "Berserker Mode" Music Video

GWAR, The New Dark Ages Full Panel Album Cover + Track Listing

Gwar, 'The New Dark Ages' Pit Records loading...

1. "New Dark Age"

2. "Blood Libel"

3. "Berserker Mode"

4. "Mother Fucking Liar"

5. "Unto the Breach"

6. "Completely Fucked"

7. "The Cutter"

8. "Rise Again"

9. "The Beast Will Eat Itself"

10. "The Venom of the Platypus"

11. "Ratcatcher"

12. "Bored to Death"

13. "Death Whistle Suite:"

-"Temple Ascent"

-"Starving Gods"

-"Deus Ex Monstrum"

GWAR, Goatwhore, Nekrogoblikon + The Native Howl Spring 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

May 19 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's *

May 20 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant *

May 21 – Wichita, Kan. @ TempleLive *

May 23 – Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Black Sheep

May 24 – Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater

May 26 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

May 27 – Chico, Calif. @ Senator Theatre

May 28 – San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

May 29 – Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee

May 31 – San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Ctr

June 2 – Destin, Fla. @ Club LA

June 3 – Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

June 4 – Charleston, S.C. @ Music Farm

June 5 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

June 7 – Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

June 8 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Event Ctr

June 10 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

June 11 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland

June 12 – Albany, N.Y. @ Empire

June 14 – Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wally's

June 15 – Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground

June 16 – Providence, R.I. @ The Strand

June 17 – Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

June 18 – Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva

* No Goatwhore

