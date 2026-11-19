Halestorm kicked off a Brooks & Dunn tribute performance at the CMAs Wednesday night (Nov. 18) and the performance seemed to set off country fans on social media, not sure what to make of the rocked up version of the country classic, "Boot Scootin' Boogie."

The band led what was a massive tribute performance to the country duo, who were receiving the Lifetime Achievement Awards at the CMAs. In addition, guitarist Marcus King stepped up with "Rock My World, Country Girl," Brothers Osborne performed "Hard Workin' Man," Hardy took on "Hillbilly Deluxe" and Luke Bryan and Brad Paisley united on "Play Something Country" as part of the medley of songs.

But from the moment of Lzzy Hale's screaming intro, it was certain that the CMAs were getting a rock infusion. Tommy Clufetos sat in for drummer Arejay Hale on the performance, who had a scheduling conflict. But the three other Halestorm members were on hand to deliver their rendition of "Boot Scootin' Boogie," complete with pyro-backing production, for the audience in attendance and those watching on TV.

"That #CMAawards performance definitely rocked our world," shared the CMA Awards account in posting video of the performance to Instagram, but what did the commenters think?

What People Said About Halestorm's Brooks and Dunn Tribute at the CMAs

While the Country Music Awards show is dedicated to celebrating country music, they have been known to welcome artists from outside the country world for performances. But in doing so, sometimes it ruffles the feathers of viewers. This appeared to be the case during the Brooks & Dunn tribute kicked off by Halestorm.

The comments section of the CMA Awards posting of the performance was a mix of commenters upset that such a treasured country staple had been "rocked up" for the festivities and those defending the performance.

"Y’all have hit a new low….Like Ernest Tubb told us a long time ago, 'just KEEP IT COUNTRY,'" remarked one commenter receiving a wealth of "likes." Another added, "This is gonna take a bottle of whiskey to forget." And yet another commented, "What in the actual heck is happening to cmas. This is crazy."

Several of the commenters took the hard rock version of the song as a sign of disrespect, but were perhaps unaware of the history of Halestorm's cover.

There were plenty of defenders in the comments. As one person astutely noted, "I think it’s kind of wild how many people think Brooks and Dunn would disapprove of this when this exact version of 'Boot Scootin’ Boogie' is on their second Reboot album."

Yet another commenter reiterated that Brooks & Dunn likely approved of Halestorm's performance, noting, "The people in these comments who have no clue at all about Brooks & Dunn, literally not B&D fans or you would be familiar with their Reboot albums and this tribute you would actually understand. Good chance B&D requested exactly these artists to perform for this."

Another commented, "Just think this was the most 'rock' we've heard on any awards show in the past 20 years. They don't even play rock music performances at the MTV Music Awards now. At least they brought it to the Country Music Awards. It was also the first time real guitar chugs were played at a country music awards show! Everyone's totally flabbergast thinking wtf is going on right now!? It was not country, but it rocked. I approve!"

"Lzzy Hale is incredible," shared one fan in one of the most liked comments.

What Halestorm Said About Covering Brooks & Dunn

While country fans may have been shocked by the rocked up performance, it's one that Halestorm already have a history with.

Speaking on the red carpet with Local on 2 Live prior to the performance, Halestorm's Lzzy Hale joked about initially being asked to bring their hard rock infused version of "Boot Scootin' Boogie" to the Brooks and Dunn Reboot tribute album..

READ MORE: 12 Rock + Country Collaborations That Go Hard

Recalling the discussion, Hale shared, "You know what we're gonna do it right? Yes, that's exactly what we want. So I'm like, 'Ok, here we go.' We decided that they're using us as a weapon basically. We've been weaponized."

Having done their version of the song for the tribute album, Hale shared that they even had a premonition that they might be asked to do the song again. They went out and got suits more tailored to the country style and sure enough the call eventually came to perform at the CMAs.

While the pairing might seem odd, Halestorm have some roots in the country community. Lzzy sung "Out in the Rain" with Cory Marks for his Who I Am album, invited Ashley McBride to sing on their song "Terrible Things" and they've previously toured with Eric Church and Dwight Yoakam.

In addition, the band shared a carousel of photos from their CMA rehearsals on social media courtesy of guitarist Joe Hottinger.

Below, see Halestorm in the Best Rock Songs for Each Year of the 2010s.

The Best Rock Song for Each Year of the 2010s It's wasn't that long ago. How much did these songs rock the decade that was the 2010s? Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

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