Lzzy Hale Reflects on Journey Toward Being ‘Unapologetically Bisexual’

Halestorm bandleader Lzzy Hale celebrated Pride month by underscoring her bisexuality in a social media post this week that summarizes her journey toward being "unapologetically bisexual."

In the message that she appended to an artistic photo of herself early on Thursday (June 16), Hale begins by saying she has "been approached by many outlets this month talking about pride … but I'm deciding to post this … straight from this lil bi-horses mouth."

Read her full post near the bottom of this page.

Hale writes in the moving and empathetic appeal, "I understood there was something different about me from an early age. Growing up in a semi Christian household, all of the things I was feeling were inherently wrong. So I hid my bisexuality for a long time."

She continues, "It was through being in a band getting out of organized religion, finding my tribe and trudging through the dark murky waters of life that I was then able to be truly comfortable owning all the things that make me … Me."

Indeed, Hale declares, "I'm unapologetically bisexual. Navigating within my own spectrum of this tremendous rainbow that we are all a part of. What I hope to pass onto you, whether you are in a state of pride or still riding the high seas … is that by being your true self, embracing what makes you stand out to others, and owning your weird … these things ultimately become your superpowers."

The Halestorm singer and guitarist has talked about her bisexuality before. The topic came up again earlier this year. And this week, in sharing the story of her own individual path, the musician seemed intent on instilling a message of hope in others who might feel a similar way.

"Your true self Is precious," Hale adds in Thurday's message, "No one can take it from you unless you let them. Wield it like a secret weapon."

Last month, Halestorm released Back From the Dead, the fifth studio album and first full-length LP since 2018's Vicious from the Pennsylvania-based hard rock band now based in Nashville, Tennessee. The new effort contains the singles "The Steeple" and the title track.

Lzzy Hale Pride Post - June 16, 2022

