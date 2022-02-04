Just in time for Halestorm's new single "The Steeple" and the announcement of their upcoming album Back From the Dead, Lzzy Hale has shared a dark fan story that inspired one of its new songs.

In a press release for the new record, Hale described the collection of songs as "a journey of navigating mental health, debauchery, survival, redemption, rediscovery and still maintaining faith in humanity." During a discussion with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez, the vocalist detailed one of the stories that inspired a new track on the album — and it's not her own.

"We have an amazing community. I went on my socials nearly every day during lockdown, and I would see people — basically I'm stalking everybody, I'm not saying anything, I'm just watching them. And at any given moment, there would be this girl that's having a really hard time and just basically venting, and then everybody would pounce on her and be like, '[Direct message] me! You got this, I've been through this too. Let's talk.' Everybody just lifts each other up," she explained.

"There's a song on the album that was actually inspired by this conversation I was having with a young girl. She's a teenager, she's still living with her parents. She came out as gay, and basically told me and everybody online that the parents' response was, 'Well, death would be better.' We were all so angry about that, because how could you say that to your daughter no matter who she wants to kiss? It doesn't matter," Hale explained, while not naming the track.

Thus, the rocker turned that story into a song when Halestorm was in the midst of a writing session — something she calls "an anthem for her."

"We all have something. We all have something unique about us, not everybody is going to understand," the singer added.

