Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale: ‘I’m Writing the Best Songs I Ever Have’

This past week saw Halestorm's Lzzy Hale turn up twice in a major way, guesting on Evanescence's "Use My Voice" and delivering a killer vocal on Halestorm's cover of Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You." But could that just be the start of big things for the singer?

Currently in a holding pattern from touring and having just released their Reimagined EP, Halestorm have been using the pandemic downtime to start writing toward a new record, and according to Hale, it's been going quite well of late.

In a new Instagram post, Hale states, "Write...redraft...write... ok ...there’s something special...follow it...finish it! I can’t wait for all of you to hear these new tunes myself and the boys have been cooking up. If You are your own worst critic ... like I am ... you know how good it feels to be so proud of a little piece of music, to chase down in mid-air something that excites you and turn your thoughts into life. I feel like I’m writing the best songs I ever have ... and have already succeeded in besting our last album. So I will continue to pour my heart into everything that I do...and be my truest self." The singer signs off with a "love and miss you all." Check out the post below.

As stated, Halestorm just released their Reimagined EP on Friday (Aug. 14), featuring reworked versions of some of their biggest songs, a duet with Amy Lee on "Break In" and the sole cover, a take on "I Will Always Love You," a song made famous both by Dolly Parton and Whitney Houston.

No timetable has been announced as of yet when a new album might arrive, but the writing update is a good sign that the band will have a good start when they can resume recording.