Hatebreed Debut Two New Beers to Get Headbangers Through Summer

Hatebreed are once again indulging their culinary passions and releasing two new beers to get headbangers through the summer.

The hardcore stalwarts have partnered with Connecticut’s Witchdoctor Brewing Company and Half Time Beverage to debut two new beers under the Breedbrew brand. The first is called Perseverance Pale Ale, which Hatebreed drummer Matt Byrne describes as a “hop-forward, crisp and malty-flavored 5.8% banger, perfectly bridging the gap between a heavy stout and a lighter lager,” per Blabbermouth.

The other new brew is a non-alcoholic version of band’s original Live for This Lager, which debuted last summer.

Hatebreed announced both new beers, along with Breedbrew merchandise, in an Instagram post, which you can see below. The beers are available online and in-person at Witchdoctor Brewing and Half Time Beverage locations.

This is not Hatebreed’s first foray into the world of fine food and beverage. Besides the aforementioned Live for This Lager, frontman Jamey Jasta also launched his “Jasta Pasta” line last September, starting with the cleverly titled “Perseverance Penne.”

Between their culinary collaborations and musical endeavors, Hatebreed have kept especially busy over the past year. The band released its eighth studio album, Weight of the False Self, last November. They were also just announced as last-minute additions to Megadeth and Lamb of God’s co-headlining "Metal Tour of the Year," which kicks off next month after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hatebreed will replace Swedish metal veterans In Flames on the North American trek, which also features support from Trivium.

See Hatebreed's New Beer Announcement on Instagram