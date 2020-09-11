Hardcore heavyweights Hatebreed have finally unveiled all the details to their long-awaited new album, Weight of the False Self and alongside this news comes the album's bruising title track.

"Weight of the False Self" couldn't have come at a better time. Amid a dark 2020 comes this new Hatebreed anthem which implores listeners to unleash the power within and be the difference they want to see in the world.

The 12-track record will be the eighth from the Connecticut-based group and will not contain the "When the Blade Drops" single that was released earlier this year, before the album's announcement was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Weight of the False Self will be released on Nov. 27 through Nuclear Blast. View the track listing and album art (by Eliran Kantor, who has worked with Testament, Soulfly, Hate Eternal, Iced Earth and others) further down the page. To pre-order your copy of the album, head here.

Read the lyrics to "Weight of the False Self" below (via AZ Lyrics) and listen to the song further down the page.

If you want to make a difference in the world it means

You have to be different from the world you see

Free yourself from burdens that you know exist

Don't carry the curse of the fatalist If you want to make a difference in the world it means

You have to be different from the world you see

Free yourself from burdens that you know exist

Don't carry the curse of the fatalist If you want to make a difference in the world (It means)

You have to be different from the world (You see)

Free yourself from burdens that you know exist

Don't carry the curse of the fatalist If you want to make a difference in the world (It means)

You have to be different from the world (You see)

No victim mindset, raise your standard

Your true self calls and you must answer Life the weight of the false self crushing you

Lift yourself up from malevolence

Lift the curse of the fatalist haunting you

Lift yourself out from the death grip

Lift the burden upon your shoulders There's a challenge that's begging to be risen to

There's a voice and it's your true self calling you

End the cycle, kill all willful self-abuse

Never justify another excuse If you want to make a difference in the world (It means)

You have to be different from the world (You see)

Free yourself from burdens that you know exist

Don't carry the curse of the fatalist If you want to make a difference in the world (It means)

You have to be different from the world (You see)

Lift the burden keeping you from being free

Holding you to standards you're not meant to reach Lift the weight of the false self crushing you

Lift the curse of the fatalist haunting you

Lift yourself out from the death grip

Lift the burden on your shoulders If you want to make a difference in the world (It means)

You have to be different from the world (You see)

Never justify another excuse

Lift the weight of the false self and you will be set free

Catch Hatebreed on the road in North America in the fall of 2021 as they head out with Parkway Drive, Knocked Loose and Fit For a King. Head to this location to see if the tour is stopping near you.

Not content to idle amid a down 2020, Hatebreed recently launched their own signature beer, 'Breedbrew,' in collaboration with Connecticut's Witchdoctor Brewing Company. Meanwhile, frontman Jamey Jasta also eyed a new business venture, readying his own line of pasta dubbed 'Jasta Pasta.' Get the details on both here.

Hatebreed, "Weight of the False Self"

Hatebreed, Weight of the False Self Album Art + Track Listing

Nuclear Blast

01. "Instinctive (Slaughterlust)"

02. "Let Them All Rot"

03. "Set It Right (Start With Yourself)"

04. "Weight Of The False Self"

05. "Cling To Life"

06. "A Stroke Of Red"

07. "Dig Your Way Out"

08. "This I Earned"

09. "Wings Of The Vulture"

10. "The Herd Will Scatter"

11. "From Gold To Gray"

12. "Invoking Dominance"