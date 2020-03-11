Hayley Williams: Paramore’s ‘Misery Business’ Shouldn’t Be on Spotify Playlists in 2020

Did Hayley Williams give Spotify a scolding this week?

The Paramore singer and burgeoning solo artist had to reiterate her contemporary stance on the band's "Misery Business" after the music-streaming platform included the song on a playlist called "Women of Rock." In no uncertain terms, Williams told Spotify that the track doesn't belong there.

It was two years ago that listeners learned Paramore would put a moratorium on performing the 2007 Riot! single in concert. In September 2018, Williams announced at a show in Nashville that the group would be removing "Misery Business" from their live gigs "for a really long time." Before playing the hit, she said, "This is a choice we made because we feel like we should. We feel like it's time to move away from it for a little while."

Williams' stance concerns the song's lyrics, including the lines, "Once a whore, you're nothing more / I'm sorry that'll never change." The frontwoman had initially publicly distanced herself from the song in 2015.

But those feelings were again dredged up when Spotify recently highlighted the tune. Responding via her Instagram Story, as NME pointed out, the Paramore singer expressed her pleasure that her recent solo single "Simmer" appeared on the "Women of Rock" playlist. But she voiced vexation at the inclusion of "Misery Business."

"I know it's one of the band's biggest songs," Williams said, "but it shouldn't be used to promote anything having to do with female empowerment or solidarity."

The track has since been removed from the playlist. This past Sunday (March 8) was International Women's Day 2020.

The musician continued, "I'm so proud of Paramore's career, it's not about shame. It's about growth and progression… and though it'll always be a fan favorite, we don't need to include it on new playlists in 2020."