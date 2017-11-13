Hollywood Undead vs. Motionless in White – Cage Match

The “dream” is alive for Hollywood Undead, as their current single “California Dreaming” just completed its third straight victory lap in the Loudwire Cage Match. They bested the anthemic rocker “Notorious” from Adelitas Way and move on to face a new opponent.

Stepping into the Cage Match this week will be the very formidable Motionless in White with an assist from Korn’s Jonathan Davis on their current single “Necessary Evil.” This pulsating rocker is a defiant offering from the Chris Motionless-led band. But will “evil” reign supreme in this pairing?

You’ll want to strap in as Hollywood Undead and Motionless in White go head-to-head. Listen to both “California Dreaming” and “Necessary Evil” in the players provided and after thoroughly rocking them out, let us know who you want to advance by voting in the poll below.

(This Cage Match will run through Nov. 20 at 2PM ET. Fans can vote once per hour! So come back and vote often to make sure your favorite song wins!)

Hollywood Undead, “California Dreaming”

Motionless in White Featuring Jonathan Davis, “Necessary Evil”