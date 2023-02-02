The decline of Pamela Anderson's mid-2000s marriage to Kid Rock was aided by Anderson's appearance in Borat, comedian Sacha Baron Cohen's 2006 mockumentary also called Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

The film-driven fallout between Anderson and Kid Rock, already part of the lore surrounding the actress and model's brief marriage to the rock singer, came after she attended a premiere of the movie that year alongside the rocker whose real name is Robert Ritchie, and whom Anderson calls Bob.

Those familiar with the pair may already be aware of the tale — it was covered by rock outlets at the time. But Anderson tells it from from her point of view in her new memoir, Love, Pamela, which is available now. Rolling Stone shared the excerpt on Jan. 31.

In 2006, Anderson and Kid Rock were about to move into a new house together — that is, "until the premiere of Borat," Anderson writes. (Borat focuses on Anderson as the reason for the titular protagonist's journey; at the end of the film, he tries to abduct her for a cultural "marriage.")

"The screening at [Hollywood executive] Ron and Kelly Meyer's house didn't go well," Anderson explains. "Lots of important industry people were there — Steven Spielberg, Rick Rubin. … I didn't tell Bob I was in the movie because I wanted to surprise him."

In the present day, Anderson refuses to watch Hulu's Pam & Tommy, the 2022 miniseries that stars Lily James as her and Sebastian Stan as another ex-husband, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee. The show focuses on the notorious sex tape the couple made in the '90s.

In her new book, Anderson recalls of the Borat premiere, "I forgot about the part in the film that referenced the 'sex tape.' Bob stormed out, calling me a whore and worse. He was embarrassed, and his reaction was not thought through."

She says, "I chased Bob to his car, he peeled out, leaving me there alone. I turned back and apologized, then asked if anyone could give me a ride home."

Anderson adds, "When I [got back home], Bob was smashing a photo on the wall. He said he was sick of waking up to a picture of me and [celebrity photographer] David LaChapelle every day. But it wasn't me and David — it was Marilyn Monroe and Bert Stern."

Anderson, who married Kid Rock in July 2006, filed for divorce later that year. On top of her new memoir, she has also newly premiered Pamela, A Love Story on Netflix. Last year, Kid Rock released the album Bad Reputation. Get Kid Rock concert tickets here.

Pamela Anderson in Borat (2006)