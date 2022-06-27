INKcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival is taking place July 15-17 at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. The daily lineups and set times have been revealed for the three-day festival, which features tons of bands and a wealth of tattoo artists.

The festival will feature over 60 tattoo artists, self-guided tours of the prison, and a haunted house in addition to over 60 bands that are playing all weekend long. On the first day of the festival, Friday (July 15), you can catch bands such as Korn, Three Days Grace, Daughtry, Papa Roach, I Prevail, Sleeping With Sirens and tons more.

Saturday's (July 16) lineup includes Breaking Benjamin, Falling In Reverse, Theory of a Deadman, Evanescense, Black Label Society, Avatar and many others.

The final day of the festival (Sunday, July 17) has Disturbed, Seether, Nothing More, Lamb of God, Black Veil Brides and Jelly Roll along with lots of other bands set to play. See the daily lineups and set times below:

Friday, July 15

Space Zebra Stage:

9:30 PM - KORN

7:00 PM - Three Days Grace

5:15 PM - Daughtry

3:50 PM - Code Orange

2:35 PM - From Ashes To New

1:25 PM - Born of Osiris

12:15 PM - Oxymorons

Inked Mag Stage:

8:00 PM - Papa Roach

6:00 PM - I Prevail

4:30 PM - Sleeping With Sirens

3:10 PM - Lacuna Coil

2:00 PM - DED

12:50 PM - Spoken

11:45 AM - As You Were

CB Entertainment Stage:

4:00 PM - Paul Bartolome

3:15 PM - Fate Destroyed

2:30 PM - Impending Lies

1:45 PM - Pray for Sleep

1:00 PM - Zakk Cash

12:15 PM - Plainview

11:30 AM - Sourblood (Battle of the Bands Winner)

Saturday, July 16

Space Zebra Stage:

9:30 PM - Breaking Benjamin

7:00 PM - Falling in Reverse

5:15 PM - Theory of a Deadman

3:50 PM - Spiritbox

2:35 PM - Ayron Jones

1:25 PM - Aeir

12:15 PM - Widow7

Inked Mag Stage:

8:00 PM - Evanescence

6:00 PM - Black Label Society

4:30 PM - Avatar

3:10 PM - Saint Asonia

2:00 PM - Volumes

12:50 PM - If I Die First

11:45 AM - Siiickbrain

CB Entertainment Stage:

4:00 PM - Paralandra

3:15 PM - All's Fair

2:30 PM - Erasing Never

1:45 PM - Nail Bite

1:00 PM - Farewell To Fear

12:15 PM - Nearly Spent

11:30 AM - Sir Cadian (Batte of the Bands Winner)

Sunday, July 17

Space Zebra Stage:

9:30 PM - Disturbed

7:00 PM - Seether

5:15 PM - Nothing More

3:50 PM - 10 Years

2:35 PM - Sick Puppies

1:25 PM - Butcher Babies

12:15 PM - Fire From the Gods

Inked Mag Stage:

8:00 PM - Lamb of God

6:00 PM - Black Veil Brides

4:30 PM - Jelly Roll

3:10 PM - John 5

2:00 PM - Veil of Maya

12:50 PM - Gemini Syndrome

11:45 AM - The Violent

CB Entertainment Stage:

4:00 PM - Inimical Drive

3:15 PM - Dreamwalker

2:30 PM - Alukah

1:45 PM - Ignescent

1:00 PM - WoR

12:15 PM - DarkHorse Saloon

11:30 AM - Among the Stars

Doors will open every day at 11:00AM and festival goers can enjoy live music from Thursday, July 14 through Saturday, July 16 in a brand-new indoor-outdoor camp lounge and stage. The campground parties will offer special performances from bands and a showing of The Shawshank Redemption, which was filmed at the Ohio State Reformatory.

You can find out more about ticketing and other information about this year's INKcareration Music & Tattoo festival here.