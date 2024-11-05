Jazz Drummer Plays Korn Song He’s Never Heard Before – Did He Nail the Groove?

What happens when an in-demand jazz drummer hears a Korn classic for the first time? We get one of the more interesting episodes of Drumeo with Eric Harland improvising drums for "Freak on a Leash" on the spot and giving it a funkier feel in the process.

Who Is Eric Harland?

Eric Harland has become one of the more renowned jazz drummers going. In addition to leading his own self-titled group Harland, he's performed with Betty Carter, Michael Brecker, Wynton Marsalis, Branford Marsalis, Terence Blanchard and Joe Henderson among others.

As noted in the video, Harland has also worked outside the jazz world with Mariah Carey, Primus and John Mayer.

Eric Harland's First Impression of Korn

As with most videos through the Drumeo series, the drummer is challenged to interpret a known song that they're not familiar with and give it their own take. Whereas many drummers in the series have at least given the song a once-through taking notes after hearing the songs without drum parts, Harland actually chose to improvise on the spot upon his first listen to the classic "Freak on a Leash."

The result shows some stylistic choices that aren't part of the original performance. It's a bit funkier overall with plenty of cymbal crashes and liberal use of the kick drum.

"It was liberating in a certain way. I'm a chart guy so when I have a chart there I have an understanding of what the tune is supposed to be," said after playing through the song the first time.

"The things that he, they, she are thinking about is something that's very profound to who they are. I would have to get to know the tune and understand it for what it is so that we can capture that. Right now, I'm just kind of playing me. That's selfish, but it's fun."

What Eric Harland Thought After Hearing Korn's Drum Parts on 'Freak on a Leash"

The drummer was visibly enjoying what he heard back with David Silveria's drum parts now fully in place from the original recording. You could see multiple smiles, hear a few "wows" and watch him grooving along like so many fans have done listening to the song as it was presented.

"It rips," says Harland. "My man was speaking from the heart. Wow, the lyrics are so beautiful and the way that they interpreted the song, you know to get to that level of expression it's amazing. The way the drummer, he kept it simple so that the lyrics of the words wouldn't get meshed. It's beautiful and I appreciate that."

READ MORE: 75 Best Rock Songs of the '90s

"Thank you," said Harland to the Drumeo staff for introducing him to the song. "I feel embarrassed cause it's such a great song."

Listen to the original version of the song and check out Harland's Drumeo interpretation below.

Eric Harland Improvises Drums for Korn's "Freak on a Leash" With Drumeo

Korn, "Freak on a Leash"