Joe Rogan Shares Review of GN’R Show After Bumping Into Axl Rose at Restaurant in Greece

Comedian, podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan caught a Guns N' Roses show in Greece after bumping into Axl Rose in a restaurant and he shared a rave review of the night.

The band's touring activities kicked back up on June 1 with both festival appearances and standard headlining performances dotting their ever-busy schedule. Their latest stop was on July 22 at Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece, which Rogan clearly enjoyed.

On Instagram, Rogan shared a photo of him next to Axl Rose, who was seated at an unnamed restaurant, flaunting a semi-open chested button down shirt and an array of necklaces. Rogan leans into the frame with a big smile and writes, "Was in Greece on vacation and randomly ran into Axl Rose at a restaurant. He invited us to see @gunsnroses in Athens, and it was FUCKING AMAZING. They went HARD for 3 hours in the blazing heat and the crowd was incredible. If you have a chance to see them near you I can’t recommend it enough."

The second slide of the post is a video clip filmed by Rogan from on the stage as GN'R walk off to roaring applause from the stadium crowd after closing the night out with "Paradise City."

See Rogan's post below and view Guns N' Roses' setlist from the Athens show further down the page.

READ MORE: Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan Shares Photo of New Ozzy Osbourne Tattoo

While Rogan's run-in with Rose was rather positive, that hasn't been the case in other recent matters as two rock musicians have publicly called him out for his embrace of stereotypes and his cozying up to former President Donald Trump.

In February, Disturbed singer David Draiman admonished Rogan, who had embraced a Jewish stereotype in an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

"Perpetuating the stereotype that Jews love money more than any other race/creed/religion leads to dangerous and disastrous consequences," said Draiman, in part, in response to Rogan's usage of the stereotype while making an offer to discuss the issues together.

More recently (earlier this month), Jack White called out four celebrities for their relationship with the twice impeached President.

"Anybody who 'normalizes' or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of shit Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book. That's you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate," said White.

Back in 2020, Axl Rose called Trump a "truly bad, repulsive excuse [for] a person."

Guns N' Roses Setlist — July 22, 2023 in Athens, Greece (via setlist.fm)

01. "It's So Easy"

02. "Bad Obsession"

03. "Chinese Democracy"

04. "Slither" (Velvet Revolver cover)

05. "Pretty Tied Up"

06. "Mr. Brownstone"

07. "Welcome to the Jungle" (Link Wray's "Rumble" intro)

08. "Double Talkin' Jive"

09. "Hard Skool"

10. "Absurd"

11. "Estranged"

12. "Live and Let Die" (Wings cover)

13. "Rocket Queen"

14. "Down on the Farm" (UK Subs cover)

15. "You Could Be Mine"

16. "T.V. Eye" (The Stooges cover) (Duff on vocals)

17. "Anything Goes"

18. "Civil War" (Jimi Hendrix's "Voodoo Child" outro)

19. Slash Guitar Solo

20. "Sweet Child o' Mine"

21. "November Rain"

22. "Reckless Life"

23. "Wichita Lineman" (Jimmy Webb cover)

24. "Locomotive"

25. "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" (Bob Dylan cover) (with Alice Cooper "Only Women Bleed" intro)

26. "Nightrain"

27. "Patience"

28. "Happy Birthday to You" (Mildred J. Hill & Patty Hill cover) (to Slash)

29. "Paradise City"

9 of the Nicest Things Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Has Ever Done Mr. Nice Guy.