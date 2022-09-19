Kamelot + Kobra and the Lotus Singers Share Photos From Second Wedding Ceremony

A moment two years in the making has officially been documented. On April 4, 2020, Kamelot's Tommy Karevik and Kobra and the Lotus' Kobra Paige officially wed, but being as the joyful moment came amidst a global lockdown due to the pandemic, a larger celebration for family and friends had to wait. That moment finally happened on June 25 of this year, and the couple are now sharing their photos to prove it.

"On June 25th this happened!!," wrote Karevik, including several professionally shot photos from the happy day. "We got to celebrate being man and wife in the presence of close family and friends," he continued, adding, "It was amazing to get to welcome my mother, sister and the rest of my Swedish family to Canada for the very first time, but so many people travelled far to be there and we are beyond grateful for each and everyone of you. Huge thanks to Kobra's mother Susan for all your hard work and planning 5000! Together with Lynn Fletcher Weddings - LFW Events Inc. you created the possibility for us to experience a truly perfect day and we could have never done it without you!"

Shouting out wedding photos from Geoff Wilkings and wilderness photos by Carey Nash, Karevik's post can be seen below.

Meanwhile, Kobra Paige also got in on the wedding photo sharing, posting to her Instagram account. "The wedding that finally happened!!," she exclaimed. "It was intimate and beautiful beyond our imagination. The most meaningful part of that beauty being the presence and love from our close family and friends. It was amazing to finally welcome Tommy’s mom, sister, and family from Sweden for the first time. Many travelled from far to be here with us and we felt humbled and beyond grateful for each and every one of them. Thank you to my incredible mother Susan and our incredible wedding planner, Amy Miller @lynnfletcherweddings for their tireless and remarkable efforts in making this experience possible for us." See her photos below.

The couple initially got engaged in 2019 and had been planning a 2020 wedding for later in the year when the pandemic hit. With the two musicians being unable to travel, they decided to go ahead and get married, having family watch in via Zoom. With travel restrictions lessened this year, the couple was able to provide a more traditional wedding ceremony for family and friends back in June.

Kamelot have a couple of November shows before returning to the road in February 2023. See their tour schedule here. Kobra and the Lotus are currently off tour with no shows planned for the immediate future.

Congrats to the couple ... again!