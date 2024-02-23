Kansas Drummer Phil Ehart Recovering From ‘Major’ Heart Attack

Phil Ehart of Kansas will be taking time off from touring as he recovers from a major heart attack.

The news was announced via Kansas' social media, which noted that there is "no timetable for his return to the road."

The statement did clarify that even with the time off, "Phil is remaining in a prominent role with Kansas during his recovery, serving as band manager, as he has done for 40 years."

Eric Holmquist, who has filled in for Ehart in past years and currently performs the first half of the Kansas 50th anniversary tour show, will step in as his replacement beginning March 1. Holmquist previously worked as Ehart's drum tech for two decades.

Kansas' 50th anniversary tour currently has dates scheduled through May.

"The way audiences have received the 50th anniversary tour has been spectacular," Ehart said in a previous news release. "Heck, the first 50 dates didn't even include the state of Kansas. You know we must perform there!"

Other Recent Kansas Replacements

In 2023, it was announced that violinist Joe Deninzon would serve as a replacement for David Ragsdale.

"As a lifelong fan of Kansas, I am overwhelmed and humbled to have been invited to join this legendary band," Denizon said at the time. "I have the deepest respect for Robby [Steinhardt] and David and will do my best to honor and build on their musical legacy."