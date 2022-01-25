Kid Rock is back with a trio of new songs to follow up the announcement earlier this week of a major spring and summer tour. The musician has released the aggressive, politically-tinged rocker "We the People," a more heartfelt upbeat rock song called "The Last Dance" and the country-leaning cut "Rockin'." You can hear all three below.

In advance of the new songs but coming after the tour announcement, Rock taped a lengthy video message for his social media to address both the tour and the new music.

Of "The Last Dance," Rock stated, "It's a rock and roll song, loosely based on my parents and their relationship. They've been married for well over 50 years. How the hell that happens in this day and age, I don't know, but God bless 'em." Take a listen to the track and you can pick it up here.

Kid Rock, "The Last Dance"

As for "Rockin'," Rock revealed that it's really a more country-leaning cut. The soulful mid-tempo cut can be heard in the player below and is available at this location.

Kid Rock, "Rockin'"

The other new song for Rock follows in his more rap-rock, biting political commentary form. It's called "We the People." As Rock states, "It's one of those hard rock rap tunes, that, well, you know all the craziness that's going on in our world over the last several years with politics and the polarization and watching where this country is headed. Social justice. And just constantly being a Trump fan being attacked in the media, day-in, day-out. I don't mind taking a good punch, but I hit back motherfucker and I hit hard."

That said, Rock views the song as the chance to vent, but does say that he'd like to focus more on unifying people moving forward. "There is a little bit of unity at the end of the song, cause at the end of the day I have to get all this stuff out. You know I write what's real to me and once I get this stuff out - songs like 'Don't Tell Me How to Live' and 'We the People' - eventually I'd like to get back to really try to bring people together," says the singer. "We can believe differently and I think that's one of the things that's made this country great. I think the powers that be at the end of the day just want to divide us and that's no good. United we stand, divided we fall." The song can be heard below and is available here.

Kid Rock, "We the People"

Also of note within Rock's video message was the singer addressing his upcoming tour plans. While he stated that it was not his intent to try to sell more tickets addressing the idea that this could be his last major tour, Rock did explain why it's getting harder to tour like he has over the years. "It very well could be [the last tour] for the unforeseen future. At 51 years old it's not getting any easier doing jumps and carrying on onstage. But I'm really keeping myself together and preparing mentally, physically, working out everyday, trying to eat healthy, all that bullshit, cause I just wanna be top notch, my peak for this tour."

He went on to add, "I really don't know for the unforeseen future if I'll do a big tour again. Will we play some select shows in the future again? Possibly. Maybe bring back the cruise and just do a few key things, but being in tip-top shape at what I'm calling the tail end of my prime, I wanna make this one big and if it is the last one, I wanna do it right, so this is a very special tour for me."

The trek, announced earlier this week, will find Rock playing shows with Foreigner, Grand Funk Railroad and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening. Learn more about the tour right here.