Kid Rock left a reporter speechless when he made a couple of flirtatious remarks during an interview yesterday (Jan. 20).

The musician appeared on BBC News to discuss his plans around Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, as he performed a handful of songs at a pre-inauguration rally at the Capitol One Arena in Washington D.C. on Sunday.

"I'm done with work, so I can actually celebrate the rebirth of America today," Rock said during a clip from the broadcast before asking BBC reporter Caitriona Perry [via TMZ], "What about you? What are you doing? Where are you at?"

Perry said that she was standing on a rooftop for the broadcast, which was going to take place for around 11 or 12 hours, and made note of the cold weather. While it looked as though Rock was on a Zoom call with Perry, it was apparently only an audio call.

"I can't see you right now, so I don't know what you look like," the musician responded.

The reporter joked that she was "ready to hit the slopes" because of all the ski and winter gear she was wearing to stay warm for the broadcast.

"I love to go skiing," Rock stated, then shrugged and asked. "You sound sexy, you want to go with me?"

Perry hesitated for a few moments before suggesting they don't discuss that at the moment, and then she diverted the broadcast back to the inauguration before ending the call.

Rock had a smile on his face the whole time. See the clip below.

Kid Rock Leaves Reporter Speechless With Flirtatious Remarks During Interview