Killswitch Engage Announce 2013 North American Tour with As I Lay Dying, Miss May I + Affiance

Killswitch Engage have just announced their first headlining tour to support the band's newest full-length album, 'Disarm the Descent.' If Killswitch alone doesn't quench your metalcore thirst, As I Lay Dying will join the band for the string of dates along with Miss May I and Affiance.

A full year has passed since singer Jesse Leach returned to Killswitch onstage at the 2012 New England Metal and Hardcore Festival. Since the lineup's powerful return, Killswitch Engage has released 'Disarm the Descent,' which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Top 200 album chart and was met with positive reviews from critics and fans alike. Beginning in May, Killswitch will tear up North America for their summer tour, showcasing their 'Disarm the Descent' material throughout.

"Everyone in the Killswitch family is excited to get out on our first U.S. headlining tour in support of our new record," Leach says. "We are hitting some great cities and have a great mix of songs from every era of Killswitch as well as of course a handful of new ones."

Leach continues, "We look forward to sharing this tour with our old friends and brothers in metal As I Lay Dying. I personally have never had the chance to tour with them and I am looking forward to having such a quality band out with us to give this tour even more fire! We will also be joined by a talented and up-and-coming band Miss May I and a new band we're all excited to see live called Affiance. Thanks to all the U.S. fans for your support! Our live show will be full-on energy with all of us ready to take this to a whole new level."

Bassist Mike D. adds, "We are super excited to be back out with our good buds in As I Lay Dying! They are some of our favorite dudes to hang with on the road, so assumptions are high that utter chaos shall ensue. There will be so much metal riffage -- you could build your own Carnival Cruse Ship. That's right, 'CHUGGA CHUGGA Paralysis' is surely imminent."

Check out the full list of tour dates below!

Killswitch Engage, As I Lay Dying, Miss May I + Affiance 2013 North American Tour Dates:

5/30 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. -- Diamond Ballroom

5/31 -- Austin, Texas -- Stubbs BBQ

6/1 -- Houston, Texas -- House of Blues

6/3 -- Orlando, Fla. -- House of Blues

6/4 -- Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. -- Revolution

6/6 -- Richmond, Va. -- The National

6/7 -- Syracuse, N.Y. -- F Shed at The Market

6/8 -- Hampton Beach, N.H. -- Hampton Beach Casino

6/9 -- Philadelphia, Pa. -- Trocadero

6/11 -- New York, N.Y. -- Best Buy Theater

6/12 -- Silver Spring, Md. -- Fillmore

6/14 -- Montebello, Quebec -- Montebello Marina/D-Tox Rockfest

6/15 -- Guelph, Ontario -- Guelph Concert Theater

6/16 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. -- Intersection

6/17 -- Cincinnati, Ohio -- Bogarts

6/18 -- Sauget, Ill. -- Pops

6/20 -- Denver, Colo. -- Summit

6/21 -- Salt Lake City, Utah -- Salt Air

6/22 -- Las Vegas, Nev. -- House of Blues

6/23 -- Phoenix, Ariz. -- Marquee

6/25 -- San Francisco, Calif. -- Regency Grand

6/27 -- Vancouver, British Columbia -- Commodore

6/28 -- Spokane, Wash. -- Knitting Factory

6/29 -- Billings, Mont. -- Shrine Auditorium

7/1 -- Fargo, N.D. -- The Venue

7/2 -- Omaha, Neb. -- Sokol Auditorium

7/3 -- Wichita, Kansas -- Cottilion

7/5 -- Milwaukee, Wis. -- Rave

7/6 -- Cleveland, Ohio -- House of Blues

7/7 -- Detroit, Mich. -- Crofoot

7/8 -- Joliet, Ill. -- Mojoes