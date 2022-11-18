Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach Posts Engagement Photos with Fiance

Jesse Leach is about to say "I Do" to more than new music in the future as he's set to walk down the aisle with long-time love Corinne Paris (who also goes by Philia Porphyra). The two became engaged last year, and this week they made it Instagram official by posting a series of special photos to mark the occasion.

"Almost a year ago, I made a vow to a woman I love. I had a custom made ring to suit her particular style and did my best to recreate a moment in our relationship that was a crucial turning point for us both. I then asked her to be my wife," the Killswitch Engage singer started the post. "We didn’t do any photos or make a huge deal out of it but it felt right to commemorate this moment even if it was a year later."

Leach and his bride-to-be are featured in some beautiful snaps under a sunset with the musician donning a black tux and Paris in a stunning purple corseted ballgown. There's also a shot of Paris' matching purple engagement ring as Leach places it on her finger. He admits the couple also did a "daytime shoot" with photos he'll post from that session in the near future.

Leach also gives some vague details on the wedding, noting it's "a long way off" and says they have a "unique and beautiful location that requires planning and giving loved ones a big heads up."

In the meantime, Killswitch Engage has a few tour dates planned for next month along the East Coast near where Leach and his fiance live in New York. Leach also just guested on the new August Burns Red track "Ancestry."