Korn lead singer and animal lover Jonathan Davis is launching a new accessories brand for household pets. It's called Freak on a Leash.

Taking its name from Korn's Follow the Leader single "Freak on a Leash," the vocalist will preview the product line at the Take Me Home animal rescue tent at Sacramento, California's Aftershock Festival this Saturday (Oct. 8). An official launch follows Oct. 28.

Davis explains in an announcement on social media, "These premium products are created for all, paying homage to the horror and rock music we love. This first collection, designed exclusively by me, contains all custom products made with high-quality gunmetal hardware, leather, nylon and plushies that will set your pet apart from the pack."

Together, Freak on a Leash, Take Me Home and Aftershock organizer Danny Wimmer Presents will give fans at the music fest a sneak peek at the products, plus a chance to meet Davis.

"Merch will be available ONLY at @takemehomerescue tent on Saturday, October 8th," the Korn vocalist says. "The first 100 fans attending the festival to purchase Freak on a Leash merch will receive a wristband to meet me in person, from 3-5PM."

David adds, "A portion of proceeds sold at the festival, as well as the webstore launch, will be donated to the Take Me Home organization. The official worldwide launch date is October 28th. Visit www.freakonaleash.com to sign up now for inside information on the product and release time, as well as a chance to win the new collection!"

Feeling like a freak on a leash? Now your pet can, too.

Requiem, Korn's latest studio album, came out in February. It features songs such as "Start the Healing" and "Lost in the Grandeur." Check for Korn concert tickets at this link.