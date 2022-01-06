Korn Drum Up New Song Excitement With Percussive Website Tease

Are we about to get some more new Korn music? It appears so, as the band's website now leads fans to a percussive tease for what appears to be associated with a new song (potentially titled "Now").

Fans visiting the website are greeted with a darkened screen featuring tree branches obscuring the moonlight. There are also a series of floating hands gripping heart-shaped faces, and the words "Pulling away this veil I see...." Perhaps lyrics to the new song?

By clicking on the lyrics at the bottom of the front page, fans are allowed to download an MP4 file titled "Now" which would appear to feature a snippet of Ray Luzier drumming for the new song. It should be noted that one of the floating hand images on screen is active, while the others remain shrouded and as of yet unable to access, which suggests the potential for other instrument previews to be added in the lead up to the reveal.

Check it out and download the first of what appears to be several song teases at the band's website.

Korn kicked off promotion for their upcoming Requiem album in November revealing the lead single "Start the Healing." The album is set to arrive on Feb. 4 via Loma Vista Records and pre-order / pre-save info is available here.

Korn's Jonathan Davis has gone on record praising the album recording process stating that this was the first record where he didn't have to rush his lyrics. Meanwhile, guitarist Munky told Loudwire Nights that he feels the new album reminds him of the early 2000s Untouchables era of the band.

"We got a lot of textures and there's some layering and techniques recording-wise that we've done [such as] recording to tape. We did all the drums and did a lot of analog recording, and just got out of working in a computer," stated Munky. "I feel like it's gonna take fans a minute to kind of digest. And also, you have to put yourself where we were in the middle of COVID. The whole world shut down. At one point, L.A. had these big fires and there was this orange sky, the virus was out there — it just felt so dystopian."

Keep an eye on Korn's website to see what other previews they have in store and circle your calendar to get the new Korn album Requiem on Feb. 4.