Korn had a few surprises up their sleeves for Thursday's fall tour opener, including one song that hasn't been played live since 1999.

The song in question was "Hey Daddy," an Issues deep cut so rare for Korn that Thursday's performance only marks the second time they've played it live for an audience, per Setlist.fm.

The band set the tone early that this was not the standard Korn show, with "Dead Bodies Everywhere," another rarity, also appearing within the first four songs. It was the first performance of the track publicly since 2019.

The night's other big surprise was "Oildale (Leave Me Alone)."

Despite being the single from the often overlooked 2010 album, Korn III: Remember Who You Are, Thursday marked the first time that track had made a setlist since 2012.

It was heavily played between the moment it first appeared on record and in the two years following (Thursday marked its 190th appearance in a setlist), but was dropped out of the set after 2012. This also was the first time that guitarist Brian "Head" Welch had performed on the song, as he was not a member of the group at the time of recording of their initial tour support where they played the track.

The remainder of their set was packed full of fan favorites. "Here to Stay" opened the night. "Blind," "Got the Life" and "Y'All Want a Single" were highlights from the body of the set, while the encore included both "Falling Away From Me" and the show closing "Freak on a Leash."

Korn's current tour, which runs through Oct. 27 in St. Paul, Minnesota, also features support from Olympic heroes Gojira and Spiritbox.

Korn - Sept. 12, 2024 - Tampa, Florida's MidFlorida Credit Union Amp. Setlist (per Setlist.fm)

1. "Here to Stay"

2. "Dead Bodies Everywhere"

3. "Got the Life"

4. "Hey Daddy"

5. "A.D.I.D.A.S."

6. "Start the Healing"

7. "Blind"

8. "Ball Tongue"

9. "Clown"

10. "Shoots and Ladders" (with snippet of Metallica's "One")

11. "Twist"

12. "Make Me Bad"

13. "Insane"

14. "Oildale (Leave Me Alone)"

15. "Y'all Want a Single"

Encore

16. "Falling Away From Me"

17. "Good God"

18. "Freak on a Leash"

Korn, "Hey Daddy" Live in Tampa, Florida

Korn, "Oildale (Leave Me Alone)" Live in Tampa, Florida

Korn, "Freak on a Leash" Live in Tampa, Florida