Limp Bizkit's still-urgent "Break Stuff" finds its usual function, undoubtedly in line with its composers' intent, in providing an outlet for rageful energy that one could use to, yes, shatter anything in their path. But what if the anger-releasing banger got reimagined as the kind of show tune one hears in a Broadway theater?

That's where There I Ruined It comes in — that's the name of the YouTube channel that takes familiar songs and slathers them in clashing genre affectations often considered anathema to rock lovers and metalheads. (Need proof? Just check out a recent bluegrass-style take on "Chop Suey!" by System of a Down.) Last month, There I Ruined It shared its so-called "Broadway Edition" of the turn-of-the-millennium Limp Bizkit hit.

Listen to it down toward the bottom of this post.

The Great White Way-style "Break Stuff" is less a remix than more of a complete re-recording of the song in a different style. Still, in the video of the version first shared on April 27, it's synced to clips from Limp Bizkit's original vid for "Break Stuff," giving the viewer the impression that the redux could very well be something Fred Durst and co. would hang their (red) hat on.

Regardless, the humorous defiling of the Limp Bizkit jam will surely give pause to Bizkit-heads on first listen. It's as if some playwright attempted to turn Significant Other into an American Idiot-style stage musical. See if you can make it all the way through.

Limp Bizkit "Break Stuff" Fan Remix, "Broadway Edition"