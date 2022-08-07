REPORT: Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst Has Married for a Fourth Time

Congrats are in order for Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst, as TMZ is reporting that singer is once again a married man.

The singer's new bride recently changed her name on Instagram to Arles Durst. According to TMZ, a marriage certificate was filed with the County Clerk in Los Angeles county, but the actual date of their wedding remained confidential.

As reported by TMZ, the couple have been together at least dating back to May, with video showing Arles joining Fred onstage at a concert as they slow-danced to the George Michael '80s hit "Careless Whisper," as seen below.

Fred Durst Dances With New Wife Arles to "Careless Whisper" During Concert

This would be the fourth marriage for Durst, following previous wives Rachel Tergesen, Esther Nazarov and Kseniya Beryazina. The singer's most recent marriage to Beryazina was finalized in 2019.

Limp Bizkit had been out touring in support of their 2021 album Still Sucks, but most recently called off their 2022 U.K. and European tour after Durst cited "health concerns" for the reasoning.

Though not disclosing the nature of the health issue, Durst told fans in a video message, "In preparation for the 2022 summer tour of the U.K. and Europe, I have decided to do some tests to make sure I'm in good physical condition and that everything's okay. And to my surprise my doctor has decided to send me a letter telling me he would not like me to tour at this time and he would like me to stay close by to do some more tests. That being said, this was very unexpected news and I'm so sorry and I look forward to making it up to you as soon as possible and I can only thank you so much for your support."

So while touring may be on hold at the moment, the singer did recently have a joyous moment with his new bride. We send out congrats to the happy couple.