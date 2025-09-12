Limp Bizkit are officially back with new music, releasing a track that was recently teased through a TikTok drummer called "Making Love to Morgan Wallen."

For some fans, the track is going to sound a little familiar as about a week ago Kristina Rybalchenko, who goes by Kriss_Drummer on TikTok, shared a video in which she passionately drummed along to a good portion of the song.

Toward the end of the video, none other than Fred Durst himself entered the room asking how she got her hands on the track and then sternly warning her to not put the song on the internet. She, of course, then shared it to her 1.5 million Instagram followers.

Take a listen to the track in full and check out the lyrics for "Making Love to Morgan Wallen" below.

Limp Bizkit, "Making Love to Morgan Wallen"

Limp Bizkit, "Making Love to Morgan Wallen" Lyrics

Damn, I miss you Chester

Sending love from a bass compressor (Love You)

Ground control with a soul like Bowie

And I'll chop you up if I'm under pressure

I don't really wanna brag

I'm just tellin' mothafuckers that I'm leavin' with a bag

High-five to the scarred and the strange

From the outlaw that'll never get tamed (Woo)

Bizkit beats from the pirate band

Signed this deal with a lobster hand

Freestyle like a bowling pin

Flex these bars on a dolphin fin

Life's too short, but I can't complain

Doin' backflips on a candy cane

Ride my scooter with a cape at night

And I'ma high-five me a trafic light (Whoop, whoop)

I blink twice then I teleport

Got kicked out of the Trump Resort (What)

Bought this cloud on a payment plan

Then I ghosted out in a minivan

Mic in my hand like a waffle cone

Spittin' out syrup in the Twilight Zone

Got no job, but I'm on the clock

And you can't stop me cause this shit don't stop Hey, ladies

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

When you're hot, you're hot (Yeah)

When you're not, you're not (Nope)

Hey, fellas

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

When you're hot, you're hot (Yeah)

When you're not, you're not Bitch, you know I'm hot

How many licks till the pepper gon' pop

Told my cap it's the CEO

Then I moonwalked in a UFO

Mic'd my shoes with a Christmas wreath

Droppin' these bars while I brush my teeth

Flippin this verse like a boomerang

Landed on stage in your pootie tang

Backpack filled with a new disease

Tell 'em I downed something hard to please

We don't care, we bounce on clouds

Sing off-key, and we still too loud

Bizkit drops, the place explodes

Jumpin' through life in my pantyhose

Still no job, but I'm on the clock

And you can't stop me cause this shit don't stop Hey, ladies

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

When you're hot, you're hot (Yeah)

When you're not, you're not (Nope)

Hey, fellas

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

When you're hot, you're hot (Yeah)

When you're not, you're not I see through your act

And I still enjoy the show

Yeah No dance, no chance

No dance, no chance

No chance No jokes, no goats

No toast, no ghosts

No goats No dance, no dance

No dance, no dance

No dance Whoa

Too bad

Too bad, gotta deal with the bitches

Some of y'all too big for your britches

How's about a high-five for the good girls and the good guys, c'mon

Too bad, gotta deal with the bitches

Some of y'all too big for your britches

How's about a high-five for the good girls and the good guys

You know who you are Turn it up I make this motherfucker diamond plated

Makin' love to Morgan Wallen in an elevator

I'll be turnin' on you bitches like a generator

I'll be the greatest motherfucker that you ever hated

That you ever hated

Does Limp Bizkit Have a New Album Coming Out?

At present, it doesn't look like a full Limp Bizkit album is in the works. "Making Love to Morgan Wallen" is serving as a stand alone song that is actually destined for the Battlefield 6 video game soundtrack. The game and album will be available to fans on Oct. 10.

Limp Bizkit in 2025

Having recently finished a round of tour dates, Limp Bizkit are currently catching a break in their schedule. However, there is still another scheduled run of shows taking place in late November and December.

The band will be performing in Mexico and South America starting Nov. 29 in Mexico City and concluding their run Dec. 20 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. See all dates and get ticketing info for their "Gringo Papi" tour via their website.