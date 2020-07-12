Hear Linkin Park Covered in Styles of Chris Cornell, Killswitch Engage + More

Linkin Park have been back in the spotlight for a number of things lately, with Ten Second Songs YouTuber Anthony Vincent also sharing some love with his latest "song styles" cover. This time he's taken on "Numb" in 15 different styles, showing off his vocal range while also displaying a great song is a great song no matter the delivery.

For those not familiar, Vincent often takes requests online, then crafts a popular song around the stylings of a variety different acts. For this take on "Numb," he starts with his take on Linkin Park's original before making a significant shift to '60s soul singer Sam Cooke, then transitioning once again to the hypnotic psychedelics of Pink Floyd's David Gilmour. In all, 15 styles are presented.

Vincent connects the dots to close Linkin Park friend Chris Cornell, showing off a booming vocal close to Cornell's signature sound. Rock fans will also hear the singer taking "Numb" in a more brutal direction, performing as Howard Jones-era Killswitch Engage. Getting a little more progressive, there's a TesseracT segment and the penultimate selection finds Vincent embracing the darkness of Trent Reznor's work in Nine Inch Nails.

The singer also layers his vocals in the style pop star Jacob Collier, delivers some Brit-rock Oasis style and even has the Linkin Park favorite in a country twang performed as Kenny Rogers. Finishing out the performance, Vincent lets his deepest vocal come out in the style of late crooner Leonard Cohen.

Watch it all play out below and if you're looking to see more of Vincent's work, visit his Ten Second Songs YouTube page.

As stated before, there's been a recent resurgence of interest in Linkin Park. Co-vocalist Mike Shinoda just released a new album, the band's video for "In the End" just surpassed one billion YouTube views and there was a multi-country collaboration of 266 musicians covering "In the End" that just sent the Internet abuzz.

Anthony Vincent Performs Linkin Park's "Numb" in 15 Styles