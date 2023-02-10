Here Are the Lyrics to Linkin Park’s Song ‘Lost’

Here are the lyrics to Linkin Park's newly released song "Lost."

The recording is from the group's Meteora era and arrives after a fun teaser campaign which began with a countdown clock that was launched on Linkin Park's website on Jan. 27. It later gave way to an interactive website littered with cryptic clues and, eventually, an audio teaser before the track, which contains Chester Bennington's voice, was released in full.

Read the lyrics to "Lost" further down the page.

On March 25, 2003, Linkin Park followed up their massively successful breakout debut, Hybrid Theory, with the 13-track Meteora. Prior to the album's release, only one single, "Somewhere I Belong," was issued with an additional four singles pushed out through June of 2014 — "Faint," "Numb," "From the Inside" and "Breaking the Habit."

Impressively, Meteora sold over 800,000 copies in its first week in the U.S. with the second week total being enough to achieve platinum certification by the RIAA for sales in excess of one million. It also topped the charts in several countries, including stateside, giving the band their first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart after topping out at No. 2 back in 2000.

Several of the albums tracks remained setlist staples with Meteora being the second-most represented Linkin Park album in live performances (via setlist.fm) with "Faint" being their fifth-most played song ever. Four Hybrid Theory songs — "In the End," "One Step Closer," "Papercut" and "Crawling" represent the top four, respectively.

Linkin Park, "Lost" Lyrics (per AzLyrics.com)

Just a scar somewhere down inside of me

Something I can not repair

Even though it will always be

I pretend it isn't there (This is how it feel)

I'm trapped in yesterday (This is how it will be)

Where the pain is all I know (This is all I know) And I'll never break away (Can't break free)

'Cause when I'm alone I'm lost in these memories

Living behind my own illusion

Lost all my dignity

Living inside my own confusion But I'm tired

I will always be afraid

Of the damage I've received

Broken promises they made

And how blindly I believed (This is all I know) And I'll never break away (Can't break free)

'Cause when I'm alone I'm lost in these memories

Living behind my own illusion

Lost all my dignity

Living inside my own confusion I try to keep this pain inside

But I will never be alright

I try to keep this pain inside

But I will never be alright

I try to keep this pain inside (I'm lost)

But I will never be alright

I try to keep this pain inside (I'm lost)

But I will never be alright I'm lost in these memories

Living behind my own illusion

Lost all my dignity

Living inside my own confusion