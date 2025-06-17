Liquid Death is now selling limited-edition iced tea cans that contain Ozzy Osbourne's actual DNA so that you can attempt to clone the Prince of Darkness for yourself.

You may already be familiar with Liquid Death and its popular canned water, but the brand also sells canned sparkling water, iced teas and powdered electrolyte drink mixes.

Today, the company unveils "Infinite Ozzy" — a limited batch of Liquid Death Iced Tea that were drank by Osbourne himself, and thus contain his DNA. Only 10 cans are available, and each were sealed to preserve the DNA so that fans can try to clone him in the future... once that kind of thing is allowed.

"Clone me, you bastards," Osbourne said.

The cans were also signed by Osbourne, so it's definitely a one-of-a-kind piece of memorabilia for your collection. They're available for $450 on Liquid Death's website — grab yours before they run out.

See a trailer for the cans toward the bottom of the page to learn about all the exciting things you can do with a clone of Osbourne.

Ozzy Osbourne Was Declared a 'Genetic Mutant' in 2019

In 2019, a researcher named Bill Sullivan released a book titled Pleased to Meet Me: Genes, Germs, and the Curious Forces That Make Us Who We Are, and in it, he declared, "Ozzy is indeed a genetic mutant."

According to Sullivan, Osbourne has a never-before-seen mutation that has allowed him to consume a large quantity of alcohol, as well as several genetic variations that predisposed him to substance dependency.

Perhaps Osbourne's unique genes can be replicated with his Liquid Death DNA.

The Prince of Darkness to Perform for Last Time Ever Next Month

Liquid Death revealed the Osbourne DNA-laced drink line just a few weeks ahead of the rocker's last-ever public performance. On July 5, Osbourne will take the stage to perform some of his solo material, and will also join his Black Sabbath bandmates, for the final time for their "Back to the Beginning" farewell concert at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

