Machine Gun Kelly Just Learned What Blink-182’s ‘Take Off Your Pants and Jacket’ Means

Machine Gun Kelly has only just realized the sexually suggestive joke within Blink-182's 2001 album title, Take Off Your Pants and Jacket. That's according to Blink drummer and frequent MGK collaborator Travis Barker.

Early in their career, Blink-182 released three consecutive efforts sporting titles that were double entendres. It began with 1997's Dude Ranch, continued with 1999's Enema of the State and concluded with the masturbation pun hidden in the deceivingly straightforward Take Off Your Pants and Jacket.

But Kelly — the rapper-turned-rocker whose real name is Colson Baker — was only 11 years old the year Take Off Your Pants was released. Perhaps that's why the joke missed him. Barker made the revelation public on Sunday (July 12), and both Kelly and Blink-182 responded to the admission.

"19 yrs later and @machinegunkelly just figured out what TAKE OFF YOUR PANTS AND JACKET meant," the drummer shared on Sunday (July 12) via Twitter.

Making light of his ignorance as juvenile naiveté, Kelly replied, "Do i have to leave the venue when you guys play those songs now?" Blink themselves quote-tweeted Barker's humorous disclosure with a trio of emojis.

Maybe Kelly's newfound knowledge is all part of his education in pop-punk. Since Barker took him under his wing, the musician has covered Paramore's "Misery Business," collaborated with The Used's Bert McCracken and announced a rock and punk-leaning album entitled Tickets to My Downfall.

Take Off Your Pants and Jacket was the last time Blink-182 employed such a provocative innuendo in one of their album titles. Their 2003 follow-up was an untitled (or self-titled) effort. Subsequent albums Neighborhoods, California and last year's Nine each also bore much simpler monikers.