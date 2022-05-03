Machine Gun Kelly Buys YouTuber Logan Paul’s $7.5 Million L.A. Mansion
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have some new digs and their house might just look familiar - maybe you've seen it on YouTube. Machine Gun Kelly has just bought Logan Paul's mansion in Los Angeles for $7.5 million.
MGK and Paul are no strangers, as Machine Gun Kelly has appeared on Impaulsive before, for the 100th episode. During the episode, MGK talked about being a rock star, not giving a fuck about other people's opinions, doing mushrooms and he encouraged Paul to get his belly button pierced.
Although Paul's mansion was originally for sale for $9 million, Machine Gun Kelly purchased it for $7.5 million. Paul has since moved to Puerto Rico due to California's "insane" state taxes and his desire to "start a new chapter" according to Dirt. It makes sense why MGK would want to purchase a home, allegedly his first in the Los Angeles area, since he recently got engaged to Megan Fox.
Here's a tour of Machine Gun Kelly's new home in the Encino neighborhood of Las Angeles, and we can't wait to see what kind of personal touches the couple will add.