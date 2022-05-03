Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have some new digs and their house might just look familiar - maybe you've seen it on YouTube. Machine Gun Kelly has just bought Logan Paul's mansion in Los Angeles for $7.5 million.

MGK and Paul are no strangers, as Machine Gun Kelly has appeared on Impaulsive before, for the 100th episode. During the episode, MGK talked about being a rock star, not giving a fuck about other people's opinions, doing mushrooms and he encouraged Paul to get his belly button pierced.

Although Paul's mansion was originally for sale for $9 million, Machine Gun Kelly purchased it for $7.5 million. Paul has since moved to Puerto Rico due to California's "insane" state taxes and his desire to "start a new chapter" according to Dirt. It makes sense why MGK would want to purchase a home, allegedly his first in the Los Angeles area, since he recently got engaged to Megan Fox.

Here's a tour of Machine Gun Kelly's new home in the Encino neighborhood of Las Angeles, and we can't wait to see what kind of personal touches the couple will add.

Machine Gun Kelly Buys YouTuber Logan Paul's $7.5 Million Mansion