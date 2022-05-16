Machine Gun Kelly Fans Dissect Meaning of Emotional BBMAs Performance

Machine Gun Kelly was among the many performers last night (May 15) at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, and he was the only one performing from the rock genre. After dedicating his set to his "wife" Megan Fox and their "unborn child," fans are dissecting the meaning behind the emotional gig.

The rocker played the song "Twin Flame" from his 2022 album Mainstream Sellout, which was his second consecutive No. 1 record following 2020's Tickets to My Downfall. "I wrote this song for my wife," Kelly said in reference to Fox before starting the song. It's unclear as to whether or not the couple have actually married — all we officially know is that they've been engaged since January of this year.

E News noted, however, that the couple weren't married and are still planning an over-the-top wedding, which they discussed on the awards show's red carpet.

During the song, he interjected, "This is for our unborn child." As TMZ pointed out, a heartbeat can be heard in the background of the song, which stopped just before he sang the the final lines: "Go to sleep / I'll see you in my dream / This changes everything / Now I have to set you free."

Footage apparently showed Fox in the crowd with tears in her eyes. See the video below.

"Broke my heart to sing the end of that song," Kelly wrote on Twitter following the awards ceremony. "I recorded 'Twin Flame' two years ago today, the second half came a year later. Beautifully serendipitous getting to sing it for you tonight."

Neither Fox nor MGK have elaborated on the comments that he made or exactly what they were in reference to, however, the internet has speculated that the artist was alluding to a possible miscarriage that Fox may have experienced.

"So proud of Machine Gun Kelly, for not only playing a non-single song, but for being vulnerable in front of everyone. I hope he knows how loved he is, and we appreciate seeing the raw side of him. Sending him and Megan both so much love right now," one fan wrote on Twitter. Another added that the heartbeat played during the song was their baby's actual heartbeat.

One fan posted a photo of a paragraph Kelly had apparently written about the song for a behind-the-scenes promo for Mainstream Sellout, that reads, "The second part of this song came almost two years later. Well actually it started as a song called 'One Day and 10 Weeks.' Then I made a song called 'Last November.' Neither expressed the sadness we experienced from what I will leave private, and I circled back to this song and decided to add onto the story. Our story."

See a series of tweets below.

Machine Gun Kelly - 'Twin Flame' Billboard Music Awards