Machine Gun Kelly Thanks the Lord After Prop Helicopter Almost Drops Him
Machine Gun Kelly noticeably stammered when the prop helicopter that flies him onto the stage at the start of his touring arena show experienced some turbulence on Sunday (July 3) in Detroit.
The faux aircraft seemingly hit a bump on its pre-determined track and jostled the airborne entertainer as he performed high above the crowd.
Once safely onstage, MGK, the rapper-turned-rocker and film actor born Colson Baker, marveled to the audience at Little Caesars Arena that the "helicopter broke right here in Detroit." He thanked God for his safety, saying, "Thank you, Lord, for keeping me alive." Footage of the incident was provided to Loudwire by concertgoer Gavin Stancroff.
Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.
Machine Gun Kelly introduced the life-sized helicopter prop at the first show of his 2022 "Mainstream Sellout Tour" in Austin, Texas, last month. The massive trek continues across North America this summer and covers Europe in the fall. Depending on the tour date, the show features support from blink-182's Travis Barker, a frequent Kelly cohort, and/or Avril Lavigne, Blackbear, Iann Dior, PVRIS, Trippie Redd and WILLOW.
Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout album emerged in March. It features singles such as "Emo Girl" with WILLOW and "Ay!" with Lil Wayne. Earlier this year, MGK told pop-punk bands he earned his success in that genre. Last year, he drew the ire of Slipknot fans after engaging in a spat with the metal band.
See Kelly's upcoming dates underneath the video
Machine Gun Kelly's Helicopter Hiccup in Detroit - July 3, 2022
Machine Gun Kelly 2022 Tour Dates
July 6 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
July 8 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Ctr
July 9 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
July 11 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Ctr
July 13 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
July 15 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
July 16 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Ctr
July 19 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena
July 21 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Ctr
July 22 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
July 23 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
July 25 – Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
July 27 – Fargo, N.D. @ FargoDome
July 28 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Ctr
July 31 – Montreal, Quebec @ Osheaga
Aug. 2 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 4 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Ctr
Aug. 6 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amp.
Aug. 7 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Aug. 9 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
Aug. 10 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Ctr
Aug. 11 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Ctr
Aug. 13 – Cleveland, Ohio @ FirstEnergy Stadium