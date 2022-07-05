Machine Gun Kelly Thanks the Lord After Prop Helicopter Almost Drops Him

Machine Gun Kelly noticeably stammered when the prop helicopter that flies him onto the stage at the start of his touring arena show experienced some turbulence on Sunday (July 3) in Detroit.

The faux aircraft seemingly hit a bump on its pre-determined track and jostled the airborne entertainer as he performed high above the crowd.

Once safely onstage, MGK, the rapper-turned-rocker and film actor born Colson Baker, marveled to the audience at Little Caesars Arena that the "helicopter broke right here in Detroit." He thanked God for his safety, saying, "Thank you, Lord, for keeping me alive." Footage of the incident was provided to Loudwire by concertgoer Gavin Stancroff.

Machine Gun Kelly introduced the life-sized helicopter prop at the first show of his 2022 "Mainstream Sellout Tour" in Austin, Texas, last month. The massive trek continues across North America this summer and covers Europe in the fall. Depending on the tour date, the show features support from blink-182's Travis Barker, a frequent Kelly cohort, and/or Avril Lavigne, Blackbear, Iann Dior, PVRIS, Trippie Redd and WILLOW.

Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout album emerged in March. It features singles such as "Emo Girl" with WILLOW and "Ay!" with Lil Wayne. Earlier this year, MGK told pop-punk bands he earned his success in that genre. Last year, he drew the ire of Slipknot fans after engaging in a spat with the metal band.

Machine Gun Kelly's Helicopter Hiccup in Detroit - July 3, 2022

Machine Gun Kelly 2022 Tour Dates

July 6 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

July 8 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Ctr

July 9 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

July 11 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Ctr

July 13 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

July 15 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

July 16 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Ctr

July 19 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

July 21 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Ctr

July 22 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

July 23 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

July 25 – Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

July 27 – Fargo, N.D. @ FargoDome

July 28 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Ctr

July 31 – Montreal, Quebec @ Osheaga

Aug. 2 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 4 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Ctr

Aug. 6 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amp.

Aug. 7 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Aug. 9 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Aug. 10 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Ctr

Aug. 11 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Ctr

Aug. 13 – Cleveland, Ohio @ FirstEnergy Stadium