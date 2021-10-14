It's been an eye-opening week for those who follow rocker Machine Gun Kelly and his girlfriend, actress Megan Fox, after the pair dished all about their relationship to GQ on Monday (Oct. 11).

A subsequent video of the two taking a "couple's quiz" added another layer to the romantic revelations.

But the comedy therein has driven an influx of memes and internet commentary after Fox remembered that, on their first meeting, the musician introduced himself as the physical embodiment of marijuana when she remarked that he smelled like it. What he said to her, "I am weed," has now turned into a humorous online trend.

"I don't remember [his] face," Fox recalls of the celebrity couple’s initial encounter. "I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, 'You smell like weed.' He looked down at me and he was like, 'I am weed.' Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb.'"

The odd sexual tension doesn't end there.

"Even our first kiss, she wouldn't kiss me," Kelly adds. "We just put our lips right in front of each other and breathed each other's breath and then she just left."

Lest one think MGK and Fox weren't always this spacey, remember, the actress said in July that she psychologically "went to hell" during an ayahuasca-fueled drug trip with the singer.

Machine Gun Kelly will soon drop a new album called Born With Horns, another collaboration with blink-182 drummer Travis Barker after the successful Tickets to My Downfall. Kelly, Fox, Barker and several in their periphery recently got lampooned on SNL.

For the last month, Kelly's drawn the ire of Slipknot fans after engaging in a spat with the metal band's Corey Taylor. The outcome has found MGK facing polarized audiences at his recent shows.

Megan Fox + Machine Gun Kelly Take GQ's Couple's Quiz