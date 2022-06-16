Machine Gun Kelly Announces ‘Life in Pink’ Hulu Documentary, Shares Trailer

Machine Gun Kelly already celebrated the release of his stoner-comedy film Good Mourning last month, but now he's just announced a new film project. A documentary called Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink will be coming soon to Hulu.

The rapper-turned-rocker shared a trailer for the documentary on his Instagram earlier today (June 16). "In the last two years my whole life changed... and we had the cameras rolling," he wrote in the caption.

Based on the trailer, the film apparently tells the story of how he rose to fame, and especially how he transitioned from the rap genre to pop-punk, which earned him his very first No. 1 album with 2020's Tickets to My Downfall. This year's moodier Mainstream Sellout followed suit, but as the musician remarked during the trailer — his life wasn't always like this.

A press release for the movie describes it as an “in-depth look at the dramatic highs and lows of an artist chasing music’s top spot while tackling noise from the outside world, stardom, fatherhood” and more [via Billboard].

In the clip, you'll see footage from when Kelly was much younger and with family members, staging a performance in a small room and various locations that he visited when he was first starting his career. Blink-182's Travis Barker, who's collaborated with MGK on his last two albums, is among the guests featured in the film, in addition to his daughter Casie Colson Baker.

Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink will arrive to Hulu this summer. Stay tuned for more announcements regarding the specific release date, and watch the full official trailer below.

In the meantime, you can catch MGK on tour in support of Mainstream Sellout. His trek continues tomorrow night (June 17) in Atlanta, Ga. See all of the remaining dates here.

Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink Trailer