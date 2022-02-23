Machine Gun Kelly to Be Playable Character, Oversee ‘WWE 2K22′ Soundtrack

In recent months, we've seen Machine Gun Kelly turn up at NFL, NHL and NBA events. Now he's dipping into the wrestling world as well, signing on to executive produce the soundtrack for the WWE 2K22 video game.

Kelly, seen below in a trailer with Undertaker promoting his association with the game, has curated the soundtrack that will include songs from Wu Tang Clan, Motorhead, Poppy, Royal Blood, Bring Me the Horizon, The Weeknd, Turnstile, Asking Alexandria and KennyHoopla, as well as his own songs, "Concert for Aliens" and "Body Bag," the latter track also featuring Yungblud and The Used's Bert McCracken.

In addition, it has been revealed that MGK will also be available as a playable character within the game itself in a future downloadable content pack.

According to 2K, Kelly will also appear in multiple WWE 2K22 marketing campaign videos, interacting with other wrestling stars as well.

"Machine Gun Kelly has been an integral part of the WWE family for more than a decade including performances at WrestleMania and Tribute to the Troops, soundtracking our premium live events with his music, and making frequent storyline appearances on WWE programming over the years," said Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group. "He has curated a unique soundtrack for WWE 2K22 that includes not only his own music but a diverse array of artists from The Weeknd to KennyHoopla. The 12-track soundtrack is the perfect complement to this edition’s enhanced gameplay.”

Look for WWE 2K22 arriving on March 11. Pre-orders are available here.

WWE 2K22 Soundtrack

Machine Gun Kelly, "Concert for Aliens;"

Machine Gun Kelly ft. YUNGBLUD & Bert McCracken, "Body Bag;"

Wu Tang Clan, "Protect Ya Neck;"

Motorhead, "Iron Fist;"

Poppy, "Say Cheese" (Live NXT version);

Royal Blood, "Typhoons;"

Bring Me the Horizon, "Happy Song;"

The Weeknd, "Heartless;"

Turnstile, "I Don't Wanna Be Blind;"

Asking Alexandria, "The Final Episode (Let's Change the Channel);”

KennyHoopla, "Hollywood Sucks."

Machine Gun Kelly in WWE 2K22 Trailer