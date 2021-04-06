Machine Gun Kelly Reveals New Screen Printing Brand Kit

Machine Gun Kelly has adopted a pretty distinctive look while promoting his Tickets to My Downfall album and he's now teamed up with NTWRK and the screen print brand Individual Lab (aka INDVLST) to create an exclusive screen print kit to help fans take on a similar style.

The 100 percent cotton twill “Sold Out” work pants are hand-screened and printed at the Individualist Lab. NTWRK also has plans to release a screen print kit with graphics from MGK’s Tickets to my Downfall that will drop at 6PM ET / 3PM PT this afternoon (April 6) via the NTWRK app.

This kit includes five air-dry inks, a screenprint squeegee, ink mixing sticks, and eco-friendly ink spray cleaner, an aluminum screen print frame and most importantly instructions on how to screenprint at home.

The pants are $190 while the kit goes for $200. Get a closer look at the pants and kit below and be sure to check the NTWRK app this afternoon to pick up yours.

Machine Gun Kelly Screen Print Pants + Kit

While Kelly certainly left his mark on 2020 making a successful transition from rap to pop-punk, the musician recently cited his desire to avoid complacency. Speaking with KROQ, he said about his musical future, "[I just want to] break the mold of everything I just did and piss people off all over again."

He added, “Even when I say, ​‘Break the mold and piss people off all over again,’ I just mean make them think again; make them have a moment of, ​‘This artist is so polarizing [that] I have to tune in.’"

"I don’t want to be bored with an artist, and I think Kanye [West]’s a great example of that: we all have moments of sitting at dinner tables talking about Kanye and being like, ​‘I didn’t like this!’ or, ​‘I loved this!’ or, ​‘Why is he doing that?!’ But I’ll tell you what, man. We’re still talking about him and we know that there’s greatness in there behind it," explained MGK, who also cited Prince as an influence for the career path that he followed. "It’s not gonna be easy, and I’m aware of that. I’m happy to keep breaking the mold.”

Kelly's most recent offerings have included a pairing with YouTuber Corpse Husband on "Daywalker" and a dark cover of the '90s Edwyn Collins hit "A Girl Like You" with frequent collaborator Travis Barker for the new Amazon Prime series Paradise City.