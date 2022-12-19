Machine Gun Kelly will celebrate the big game at Sports Illustrated The Party in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Feb. 11, 2023. That's the day before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in nearby Glendale, Arizona, where pop star Rihanna will play the Super Bowl halftime show.

The stadium is just across the Valley from Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort, where rapper-turned-rocker MGK will co-headline with pop DJ duo The Chainsmokers at SI The Party, presented by Captain Morgan. Tickets and VIP tables hit pre-sale Dec. 21 at 10AM MST.

Attendees are in for a thrilling show. SI The Party 2023 will dazzle with "a custom-built, festival-sized mega-structure created directly at the entrance of Talking Stick. Guests will experience an immersive and breathtaking mainstage along with mesmerizing activations throughout the 100,000+ square foot mega-structure," a press release says.

"Widely known as Big Game Weekend’s most exclusive and VIP-attended event, SI The Party will feature a one-of-a-kind VIP Table experience with exceptional mainstage views and world-class hospitality," it adds.

Machine Gun Kelly's latest album, Mainstream Sellout, arrived in March. He headlined the subsequent "Mainstream Sellout Tour" across the world. Last month, the singer took aim at his critics in the rock community during the American Music Awards. Earlier this year, MGK told pop-punk bands that he earned his success in that genre. Last year, he inflamed Slipknot fans after engaging in a spat with the metal band.

Get SI The Party tickets and more details at sitheparty.com.

Sports Illustrated The Party 2023 Lineup

