Machine Gun Kelly returned to Cleveland last week to entertain his hometown audience on the rapper-turned-rock star's "Mainstream Sellout Tour." The trek concluded its North American run with the gig at the Ohio city's FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday (Aug. 13).

The sold-out show was emotional for the musician. "i typed out and erased how i’m feeling 20 times but i’ll never be able to put it in words so i won’t even try," he tweeted after the show. "just know i’m still smiling ear to ear and wiping tears."

The homecoming show included a surprise zip line stunt through the venue. Not to mention the skyward prop helicopter concert introduction that caused a scary hiccup in July. Machine Gun Kelly, the entertainer whose real name is Colson Baker, spent his formative years growing up in Cleveland.

But it's the singer's ascension to pop-star status that paved the way for his very own "MGK Day" in Cleveland, which was also on Aug. 13. A Machine Gun Kelly exhibit opened at the city's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to celebrate the artist's commemoration.

Machine Gun Kelly launched the "Mainstream Sellout" tour in June. It continues through Europe starting next month. Mainstream Sellout, the album, arrived in March. Last month, a tour bus in Machine Gun Kelly's traveling entourage was tagged with graffiti in Nebraska.

Depending on the tour date, the North American "Mainstream Sellout" tour featured support from blink-182's Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne, Blackbear, Iann Dior, PVRIS, Trippie Redd and WILLOW. The European leg will feature support from iann dior and 44phantom.

Earlier this year, Machine Gun Kelly told pop-punk bands that he earned success in that genre. Last year, he inflamed Slipknot fans after engaging in a spat with the metal band.

Machine Gun Kelly Fall 2022 European Tour Dates

Sept. 17 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

Sept. 19 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Sportovni

Sept. 21 – Brussels, Belgium @ Palais 12

Sept. 23 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

Sept. 25 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

Sept. 27 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

Sept. 28 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

Sept. 29 – Paris, France @ Zenith

Oct. 1 – London, England @ OVO Arena Wembley

Oct. 4 – Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena

Oct. 6 – Leeds, England @ First Direct Arena

Oct. 7 – Glasgow, Ireland @ OVO Hydro

Oct. 9 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Oct. 12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live