Machine Gun Kelly took the stage with collaborator Travis Barker at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards for the world premiere performance of his song "Papercuts" from his latest album Tickets To My Downfall.

After being introduced by Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox (who called the performers their "future baby daddies"), Machine Gun Kelly hit the stage with Travis Barker to close out the entire show with a theatrical rendition of his emotional single "Papercuts."

MGK finished off the performance by smashing his pink guitar before collapsing to the stage cathartically.

MGK's Tickets To My Downfall was recently certified platinum, his first album to achieve that status. The platinum album cert isn't the first indication that Tickets to My Downfall is MGK's biggest-selling effort yet — his pop-punk debut was also his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 on release in September 2020.

The multi-genre performer hasn't been shy about expressing what a huge bucket list moment this performance was for him, sharing a Tweet from 2012 in which he said, "We will perform at the [VMAs] one day."

He even gave fans a sneak peak of the performance, sharing a short clip showing his set.

The performer also took home a Moon Person for Best Alternative Video.

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

The awards, which broadcasted Sunday, Sept. 12 from New York City's Barclays Center, also featured a performance from the Foo Fighters who accepted the Global Icon Award.

See a full list of 2021 VMAs winners here.

Check out Machine Gun Kelly's Performance of "Papercuts" at the 2021 VMAs below.

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker Perform "Papercuts" at 2021 VMAs

MTV Video Music Awards Rock Awards Winners by Year