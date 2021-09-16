Marilyn Manson Rape Lawsuit Rejected by Judge Due to Statute of Limitations

An anonymous woman’s lawsuit against Marilyn Manson has been rejected by a California judge due to statute of limitations. ‘Jane Doe’ now has 20 days to file a new complaint against the musician.

The anonymous female dated Manson back in 2011, when she claims she was raped by the singer. Her lawsuit alleges, “[Manson] lured plaintiff, a musician, into what was, at first, a consensual romantic relationship. A short time later, however, he raped Ms. Doe. He also subjected Ms. Doe to further degrading acts of sexual exploitation, manipulation, and psychological abuse."

Manson has denied all charges against him.

In California, “existing law generally requires that the prosecution of a felony sex offense be commenced within 10 years after the commission of the offense.” ‘Jane Doe’ seems to have missed her legal window for legal action by just a matter of weeks or months.

“Marilyn Manson wants to silence our client about her rape,” Doe’s legal team said to Rolling Stone. “He tried to use technical legal arguments to get her case thrown out altogether. The judge thoughtfully analyzed the case law, and rightfully held that her case can go forward, so long as she amends her complaint to add some additional details. We intend to amend with those additional details very shortly, and look forward to the opportunity to make Manson answer for his actions.” [via Metal Hammer]

Three additional accusers — Esme Bianco, Ashley Walters and Ashley Morgan Smithline — have filed lawsuits against Manson for incidents of sexual battery, sexual assault, unlawful imprisonment and more.

See below for a detailed timeline on the allegations against Marilyn Manson.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, resources are available for help. Visit the RAINN website (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network) or dial 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).