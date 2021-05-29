A former girlfriend of Marilyn Manson is suing the singer for sexual assault, TMZ reports.

The woman, who started dating Manson in 2011, filed the lawsuit against the musician — also known as Brian Warner — in Los Angeles County, stating that he raped and threatened to kill her when she went to his home to return a key.

She also claimed that Manson once showed her a video titled "Groupie" — that he kept locked in a safe — which was reportedly recorded in 1996 after a performance at the Hollywood Bowl. In the video, the vocalist tied a young fan to a chair, forced her to drink a glass of urine and threatened her with a gun.

A source close to Manson told TMZ that the video was a scripted short film that was intended for a project that was never released.

The suit is the latest in a string of allegations made by various women against the singer after actress Evan Rachel Wood named him as her abuser in February.

Earlier this month, Manson's former personal assistant, Ashley Walters, filed a lawsuit against him for sex discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual assault, interference with the exercise of civil rights in violation of the Bane Act, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Additionally, he's facing charges for sexual assault made by Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco.

Manson is also wanted in the state of New Hampshire over an alleged spitting incident at a concert in 2019. The warrant for his arrest was issued on May 25 — he is facing two counts of misdemeanor simple assault.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, resources are available for help. Visit the RAINN website (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network) or dial 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).