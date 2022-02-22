Musicians Mourn the Loss of Screaming Trees’ Mark Lanegan

Musicians and other entertainers paid tribute to Mark Lanegan on Tuesday (Feb. 22) after it emerged that the Screaming Trees singer and former member of Queens of the Stone Age had died at 57.

That day, a representative said the musician "passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. A beloved singer, songwriter, author, and musician, he was 57 and is survived by his wife, Shelley. No other information is available at this time. The family asks everyone to respect their privacy at this time."

See musicians' reactions near the bottom of this post.

Among them, Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton said, "I am so profoundly grateful to have had the chance to make music & become friends with Mark Lanegan. Few artists ever achieve the level of honesty & authenticity that he did. He was absolutely brilliant."

Peter Hook, ex-bassist of New Order and leader of Peter Hook and the Light, added, "Lanegan was a lovely man. He led a wild life that some of us could only dream of. He leaves us with fantastic words and music! Thank god that through all of that he will live forever."

In March 2021, Lanegan was hospitalized with COVID-19 and slipped in and out of a coma with "little hope of survival," according to the musician's recent memoir, Devil in a Coma, published last December. The Screaming Trees co-founder also went deaf during his illness, but he appeared better by years's end. At that time, a spokesperson said Lanegan had "gotten his hearing back now, but his health is up and down."

The artist sometimes called "Dark Mark" was born Mark William Lanegan in Ellensburg, Wash., on Nov. 25, 1964. He fronted the trippy Seattle proto-grunge act Screaming Trees from their 1984 start until their 2000 split, recording albums including Sweet Oblivion (1992) and Dust (1996) with them in that time.

Lanegan then worked with Queens of the Stone Age, contributing lead and backing vocals to select songs on five albums with the California desert rockers from 2000 to 2013. He was an official member for several years. Lanegan also released solo albums and recorded with Isobel Campbell and other musicians.

Mark Morton (Lamb of God)

Peter Hook (New Order, Joy Division)

Garbage

BulletBoys

Greg Dulli (The Afghan Whigs)

Stuart Braithwaite (Mogwai)

Cold Cave

Sleaford Mods

Moby

Badly Drawn Boy

Charles Peterson (Photographer)

Matt Pinfield (TV Host + VJ)

Rockers We Lost in 2022 Rock + Metal Musicians Who Died in 2022