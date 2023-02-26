Watch Ex-Megadeth Drummer Chuck Behler Play with Former Bandmates for the First Time in 35 Years

Kings of Thrash are currently embarking on their “Thrashin’ USA” tour, and while Megadeth alums David Ellefson, Jeff Young and Chris Poland announced their involvement months ago, guest appearances from other former members were never really discussed. This past Friday (Feb. 24), however, the supergroup was joined by ex-Megadeth drummer Chuck Behler during their performance at The Machine Shop in Flint, Mich., and you can see some of the footage below.

Blabbermouth confirmed that Behler – who took over for Gar Samuelson in 1987, played on 1988’s So Far, So Good... So What! and left in 1989 – sat in for “In My Darkest Hour” and a cover of the Sex Pistols’ “Anarchy in the U.K.” Obviously, those were fitting picks given that both songs originally came from Megadeth’s third studio record.

After the show, Ellefson took to social media to share a couple of photos of him, Young and Behler from the evening. One of them includes the following caption: “Such a historic moment for fans and friends alike. Tonight in Flint, MI was the first time me, Jeff Young and Chuck Behler have performed live together in 35 years...our last show together was Monsters of Rock Castle Donington England August 20, 1988! Thank you for sharing a heartfelt and magical moment together!”

Clearly, attendees were just as enthused, as they responded to Ellefson’s Facebook post with plenty of praise. In particular, one fan wrote, “Awesome show! So good hearing those thrash classics again!” Prior to that, a different devotee cheered: “Show was fucking awesome! So Far is my favorite ‘deth album, and hearing it live was so rad! So glad I went, and got to talk to see Chuck play, and talk to him again!”

You can view those photos and reactions below, as well as footage of the show and a picture of the setlist!

As Blabbermouth also noted, Behler and Ellefson previously reunited at the Token Lounge in Westland, Mich. back in August 2019. It was during Ellefson’s “Basstory – More Life With Deth" tour in support of his second memoir, 2019’s More Life with Deth, which followed 2013’s My Life with Deth. The event included a Q&A session and a live set featuring songs from complementary record Sleeping Giants.

Whether or not any other Megadeth players – past or present – will join Kings of Thrash on stage remains to be seen. (Earlier this month, Poland said it’d be “pretty cool” to have Mustaine himself jam with them.) Either way, Kings of Thrash are far from done with their “Thrashin’ USA” tour.

Check out the remaining Kings of Thrash tour dates below, and purchase tickets here. Also, be sure to preorder Kings of Thrash’s upcoming CD/DVD package, Best Of The West…Live At The Whisky A Go Go. It arrives on March 24 and you can watch awesome the trailer while you wait for it!

Ex-Megadeth Drummer Chuck Behler Performs "In My Darkest Hour" with Kings of Thrash in Flint, Mich. (Feb. 24, 2023)

Ex-Megadeth Drummer Chuck Behler Performs "Anarchy in the U.K." with Kings of Thrash in Flint, Mich. (Feb. 24, 2023)