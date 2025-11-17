Dave Mustaine has a lofty goal for the location of Megadeth's final concert: space.

"I hope we'll be playing up in space," Mustaine recently told Metal Hammer. "I think that will be a really fitting climax. And I'm not talking about on the side of a vomit comet. A gig on the moon, a full moon landing, that would be cool."

Mustaine's interstellar ambitions aren't entirely unfounded, as pop star Katy Perry took part in a suborbital spaceflight operated by the Jeff Bezos-founded Blue Origin back in April. The thrash pioneer doesn't see why his band can't take it one step further.

"I saw they sent up a bunch of celebrities into space and I thought 'Well, if them, why not me?', you know? I'm just watching how that all progresses," he said. "I know Elon Musk and Richard Branson were working on interstellar travel. I think people are going to be traveling to space a lot sooner than you think."

Dave Mustaine Doesn't Want to Live on Mars

Mustaine further clarified why he thinks concerts in space will become a reality. "People already travel over 40,000 feet altitude and when you get to that kind of atmosphere you're basically already in space," he reasoned. (His estimate is slightly off — the World Air Sports Federation defines the Karman line, or the widely accepted edge of space, as beginning 62 miles or approximately 330,000 feet above sea level.) "So I do think it's going to happen. The question is, are people going to be able to inhabit the moon?"

Even if the moon or other planets become habitable in the future, don't expect Mustaine to follow through on the lyrics to Megadeth's 2022 song "Mission to Mars."

"Personally I'd never want to live on a planet away from the world we live in," he said. "People were talking about a trip to Mars, but all I can imagine is somebody suddenly going 'Oh! I forgot my toothbrush!' That would be the longest flight ever!"

Megadeth's 2026 Farewell Tour and Final Album Plans

Megadeth will take considerably shorter flights next year when they embark on a farewell tour in support of their self-titled final album, which they'll release on Jan. 23. They've released two singles so far: "Tipping Point" and "I Don't Care."

The thrashers recently announced a brief South American headlining run and will open for Iron Maiden on select 2026 North American and European dates.